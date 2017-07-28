Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 10.30am Benefice service at All Saints Old Heathfield. No service at St Richard’s. Tuesday, 1pm to 2pm Baby and Toddler Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion. Saturday, August 5, 9am Parish Prayers in church. Saturday, August 12, 10am to 4pm St Richard’s Art and Craft Group exhibition in church. Tea and coffee available. Cream teas in the afternoon.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.30am United Benefice Service. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak. Please note no service this Sunday. www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

CROSS IN HAND VILLAGE DAY: Saturday, August 5, Hardy Roberts Ground (Heathfield RC) 1pm to 5pm. Plans are well underway for this year’s annual Cross in Hand Village Day and we hope you can join us. We have many new attractions this year together with some of our favourites. The Village Bake Off returns, this year prizes will be awarded for the Best Signature Bake and the best cupcake baked and/or decorated by juniors. The Fun Dog Show returns with nine new classes, bring your four legged friends along on the day and have some fun. Judging will commence at approximately 1.15pm. A new attraction this year is the Flower and Craft Show, please email crossinhandfun makers@yahoo.co.uk for more details on classes etc. For your entertainment, we have the children of Cross in Hand School Choir; performances by AB Stage School, Diamond Dance and Warbleton Brass Band. By popular demand, Mr Bumble will also be returning. There will also be demonstrations from local craftsmen. Whilst the children are busy you can head over to Hurstwood Cider’s tent for cider tasting or you may prefer to join Hidden Spring Vineyard for some wine tasting. Heathfield Rugby Club will also be opening the bar for us. We have a variety of side stalls, photo booth, pony rides, archery, 45ft assault course, raffle, tea garden, candy floss and and lots, lots more. Something for everyone.

