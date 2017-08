Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield, Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Morning Worship. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Holy Communion. www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

CROSS IN HAND WI: This month member’s enjoyed a talk by Gilly Halcrow entitled Whatever Happened to Christopher Robin? This was accompanied by a lovely presentation of photographs which bought the whole thing to life. Members were treated to excerpts from some of the well-known poems that Pooh Bear was so famous for saying and relived the tales that gained worldwide fame for A A Milne, made all the more special by the fact that they were based locally in Hartfield and the Ashdown Forest. Birthday flowers were presented to Jean Grafham and Joy Guntrippe and the flower of the month competition was won by Jane Matthews. Due to the redecoration of the village hall, our meeting next month will be held in the Methodist Church Hall at Cross-in-Hand on Wednesday August 23, 2pm. New members and visitors are always welcome. For further information or membership enquiries please telephone Anita: 01435 863479 or Dawn: 01435 868388.

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Revd Lucy Murdoch. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion with Revd Lucy Murdoch. Saturday August 12, St Richard’s Art and Craft group exhibition in the Church. Tea and coffee, cream teas in the afternoon.

CROSS IN HAND VILLAGE DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, Hardy Roberts Ground (Heathfield RC) 1pm to 5pm. Plans are well underway for this year’s annual Cross in Hand Village Day and we hope you can join us. We have many new attractions this year together with some of our favourites. The Village Bake Off returns, this year prizes will be awarded for the Best Signature Bake and the best cupcake baked and/or decorated by juniors. The Fun Dog Show returns with nine new classes, bring your four legged friends along on the day and have some fun. Judging will commence at approximately 1.15pm. A new attraction this year is the Flower and Craft Show, please email crossinhandfun makers@yahoo.co.uk for more details on classes etc. For your entertainment, we have the children of Cross in Hand School Choir; performances by AB Stage School, Diamond Dance and Warbleton Brass Band. By popular demand, Mr Bumble will also be returning. There will also be demonstrations from local craftsmen. Whilst the children are busy you can head over to Hurstwood Cider’s tent for cider tasting or you may prefer to join Hidden Spring Vineyard for some wine tasting. Heathfield Rugby Club will also be opening the bar for us. We have a variety of side stalls, photo booth, pony rides, archery, 45ft assault course, raffle, tea garden, candy floss and and lots, lots more. Something for everyone

