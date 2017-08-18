Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

LE MARCHÉ: Heathfield’s famous Anglo/French market is taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday – as it has done for the past 20 years – it is the longest running Anglo/French market in the whole of the South East.

It runs all day from 09.30 to 15.30

This fantastic all day event draws visitors into the town of Heathfield from far and wide so please come and join us – you will not be disappointed – whether it is your first visit or your tenth – it’s all free!!

FREE entry: There are 80 stalls with French and English products

FREE entertainment: Entertainers include 21 Whiskeys, Howlin’ Blues, The Sussex Stompers, The Electric Mouse Band, Warbleton and Heathfield Bands, inSingers, Warble Singers and many others.

And for the Children (and Adults!!) Andy Boscoe and Marko the Magician will be in the State Hall (Kings Church).

FREE park & ride: Buses take you from the Tuesday Heathfield Market car park - the located on the A265 Burwash road – to the Town centre. The car park is well signposted on the day.

FREE programme of events: will be handed to you as you arrive.

Further information: Richard Ridley. richard@ridleyassociates.co.uk. 07970 237723

‘Come and Sing The Hallelujah Chorus!: When you hear Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus, do you have an urge to stand up and sing along? Your chance is coming...............

On Monday Sept 4th Heathfield Choral Society invites you to join them for a short rehearsal at 7.30pm at the Union Church, Heathfield, culminating in singing this great piece of music.

No singing experience required, no commitment - just come and enjoy the evening!

The choir will be singing Handel’s Messiah on December 9th in Heathfield State Hall.

For more details go to www.heathfieldchoral.org or contact Kathryn Dewhurst on 01323 844690’

St Richard’s Church: Sun 20 Aug - 9.30am - Parish Eucharist - Revd Geoffrey Smith. Tues 22 Aug - 1.30pm - St Richard’s Art & Craft Group in the Church Hall. Weds 23 Aug - 10am Holy Communion.

All Saint’s Old Heathfield: 8.00am: Holy Communion (BCP). 11.00 am: Holy Communion with Prayers for Healing. All welcome for coffee after this service.

St George’s Broad Oak: 9.30 am: Third Dimension :Thy Kingdom Come

http:// allsaintsoldheathfield.org

