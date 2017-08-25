Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

LE MARCHÉ: Heathfield’s famous Anglo/French market is taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday, as it has done for the past 20 years, it is the longest running Anglo/French market in the whole of the South East. It runs all day from 9.30am to 3.30pm. This fantastic all day event draws visitors into the town of Heathfield from far and wide so please come and join us, you will not be disappointed, whether it is your first visit or your tenth, it’s all free. Free entry: There are 80 stalls with French and English products. Free entertainment: Entertainers include 21 Whiskeys, Howlin’ Blues, The Sussex Stompers, The Electric Mouse Band, Warbleton and Heathfield Bands, inSingers, Warble Singers and many others. And for the children (and adults) Andy Boscoe and Marko the Magician will be in the State Hall (Kings Church). Free park and ride: Buses take you from the Tuesday Heathfield Market car park, the located on the A265 Burwash road, to the Town centre. The car park is well signposted on the day. Free programme of events will be handed to you as you arrive. Further information Richard Ridley. richard@ridleyassociates.co.uk. 07970 237723.

HEATHFIELD STREET PASTORS: No Street Pastors today, Friday, however they will be at Le Marche on Bank Holiday Monday. For more details contact Co-ordinator 07936 566396.

REFRESHMENTS: CTH and D at Le Marche on Monday. Refreshments all day and Ploughman’s Lunches served in Union Church Hall. Do come and support us and enjoy a rest with good food and drink.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Family Service with Holy Communion. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

HEARING BUS: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be visiting the Co-Op car park, High Street, Heathfield from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday September 21. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Old Heathfield Short Mat Bowls, Goward Hall, Cade Street. It’s the start of the indoor bowling season we would like to invite you to our open evening on Thursday September 7 at 7.30pm. Old and new members come along and give bowling a go. A flat pair of shoes is all you require. We meet every Thursday evening for a roll up we play matches against other local clubs friendly and league games. Do come along a warm welcome awaits you. More information you can call Debbie o1323 849292 or Sally 01435 813361.

