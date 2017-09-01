Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

BENEFICE OF HEATHFIELD: The Reverend Christian Mitchell will be licensed as the new Vicar of the Benefice of Heathfield on Thursday. The Bishop of Lewes, the Right Reverend Richard Jackson, will lead the licensing and induction service at St Richard’s Church in Heathfield. All Saints Church in Old Heathfield and St George’s Church in Broad Oak are also part of the Benefice of Heathfield. Reverend Mitchell, who will be known as Rev’d Mitch, has previously served as Curate in the Uckfield Plurality of Holy Cross Uckfield, St Michael and All Angels Little Horsted and St Margaret of Antioch in Isfield. He moves to Heathfield with his wife and family to lead the three churches in the recently-formed Benefice.

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Tomorrow, Saturday, 9am Parish Prayers in Church; Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children; Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft Group in the church hall; Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion; Thursday, 7pm Licensing of Revd Christian Mitchell as Vicar of the Benefice of Heathfield.

ALL SAINT’S CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Morning Worship. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Holy Communion. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

HEARING BUS: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be visiting the Co-Op car park, High Street, Heathfield from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday September 21. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

SHORT MAT BOWLS: Old Heathfield Short Mat Bowls, Goward Hall, Cade Street. It’s the start of the indoor bowling season we would like to invite you to our open evening on Thursday September 7 at 7.30pm. Old and new members come along and give bowling a go. A flat pair of shoes is all you require. We meet every Thursday evening for a roll up we play matches against other local clubs friendly and league games. Do come along a warm welcome awaits you. More information you can call Debbie o1323 849292 or Sally 01435 813361.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.