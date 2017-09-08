Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: Services to be held at Heathfield Chapel, Punnetts Town for September are as follows. Erik Cornelisse is the speaker on September 10 at 11am, with Ray Bodkin leading the evening service at 6.30pm. On September 17 at 11am and 6.30pm we are expecting a visit from Ray Dadswell. The Rev David Laskey is joining with us at 11am on September 24, and David Greengrow will take the evening service at 6.30pm. If you would like to join with the congregation at any of these meetings you will be very welcome.

HEATHFIELD CHORAL SOCIETY: If you enjoy classical choral music and also sing, then why not join Heathfield Choral Society on Monday evenings at 7.30pm at the Union Church in Station Road Heathfield. The new season started on September 4 with an open evening, where you can check us out and sing the Hallelujah Chorus from Handel’s Messiah. All singing parts are welcome. In the following weeks, under the direction of Brian Newman, the Choral Society will be rehearsing the full score of the Messiah in preparation for its candlelit Christmas Concert on December 9 in the State Hall Heathfield. After Christmas the society will take up its scores to learn John Rutter’s A Sprig of Thyme and Sir Edward Elgar’s Sea Pictures and other music appropriate to the season in preparation for a performance on May 19. Looking further ahead, on November 10, 2018 to observe the centenary of the end of WWI, the choir will perform Howard Goodall’s Eternal Light and Requiem da Camera by Gerald Finzi. The Choral Society is a community choir and does not hold auditions, and its annual programme offers an interesting and varied programme of music and social activities.

For further details do visit our website or https://www.heathfieldchoral.org.uk, or contact membership@heathfieldchoral.org.uk

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service with Holy Communion. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, Family Service. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Revd Christian Mitchell. Tuesday, 2pm St Richard’s Toddler group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion with Revd Christian Mitchell. Saturday September 16, 9am Parish Prayers in church.

HEARING BUS: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be visiting the Co-Op car park, High Street, Heathfield from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday September 21. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information contact East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

SUSSEX RAILWAYS: An illustrated talk given by Kevin Gordon from Seaford on the history of Sussex Railways. You will be taken on an illustrated and fascinating railway journey through time and across Sussex, from the building of the tracks, the introduction of steam, diesel and electrification right up until the present day, including information about the Cuckoo Line which ran through Heathfield until 1965. Presented by FASCOH, Friends of All Saints Church, Old Heathfield on Thursday September 28 at 7.30pm in The Space, All Saints’ Church. Admission £5, under 18s £3. Tickets from Gemini Cards in Heathfield or from Jean Barnes 01435 863784.

HISTORY SOCIETY: During our summer break in July the members enjoyed a visit to Chartwell. This was eagerly anticipated because of our two meetings earlier in the year, one about Chartwell itself and the second one about the SOE Churchill’s Secret Army. The weather was kind and the house was splendid. An added bonus on the way home was afternoon tea provided by the ladies of Danehill WI. Afternoon tea at its very best.

The first meeting after the break will take place on Thursday, September 21 at 7.30pm in the Community Centre with a talk by Brian Freeland entitled East Sussex Folk - life at Batemans before Kipling. Batemans is so indelibly linked with Kipling that it will be a new and interesting approach to the house and the people associated with it in the area. New members are welcome to join us as also are visitors who may be particularly interested in Batemans. If you want to know more about us our secretary can be contacted on 01435 873551.

CROSS IN HAND: Singing for Fun for Everyone continues on Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist at the top of Fir Grove Road. Car park on the left hand side. Favourite well known Songs. Do bring along songs and music for the group. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards. We just cover costs.

