Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

IN IT FOR THE DISTANCE: From the racecourse, via a hotel project to a congregation, Heathfield’s new vicar brings to the town a refreshing taste of the complex world of management coupled with the understanding of people that makes those world’s tick. The Revd Christian Mitchell (Mitch) is set to be the vicar of the newly-created Benefice of Heathfield. Born in the Isle of Wight and educated at Christ’s Hospital, Horsham, Revd Mitch, 45 was a relative latecomer to his calling. Qualifying as a Chartered Surveyor he worked in the horseracing industry, at Aintree (a couple of Grand Nationals under his belt), a spell as operations manager at Newmarket and subsequently Lingfield where he oversaw development of the new Marriott Hotel. His last secular job before theological college (in Oxford) was delivering catering logistics at two London 2012 Olympic venues, Greenwich Park (equestrian) and Eton Dorney (rowing). After college, he was appointed Curate at Holy Cross, Uckfield (covering St Saviour’s, Uckfield, St Michael’s, Little Horsted and St Margaret’s, Isfield). Married to Victoria with two children (10 and 15) he said: ‘I am looking forward to the new Benefice incorporating two parishes, formerly with two vicars, now under one umbrella. My role is to help bring them together and also engage with our four schools’.

Spare time? ‘Family is my priority. My wife works so I like to spend as much time with them as I can.’ ‘I also enjoy running. There’s no gear required, just a pair of shoes. I want to do more cycling but things break down from time to time. I took part in the Beachy Head 10k and might try the Heathfield Half Marathon next year. I hear it’s very gruelling. I enjoy the theatre and love walking too, we have such a beautiful countryside.’

As the churches welcome Rev Mitch, you are also warmly invited to come and join in worship at any of our three churches. There is a choice of times with churches in three locations to choose from, together with each of the churches having their own particular distinctive and identity.

We look forward to welcoming you in the near future.

ILLUSTRATED TALK: The History of Sussex Railways will be the focus for an illustrated talk to be given by Kevin Gordon from Seaford. You will be taken on an illustrated and fascinating Railway journey through time and across Sussex, from the building of the tracks, the introduction of steam, diesel and electrification right up until the present day, including information about the Cuckoo Line which ran through Heathfield until 1965. Presented by FASCOH (Friends of All Saints Church, Old Heathfield) on Thursday September 28 at 7.30 pm in The Space in All Saints’ Church. Admission £5, under 18s £3. Tickets from Gemini Cards in Heathfield or from Jean Barnes 01435 863784.

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Revd Christian Mitchell. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion with Revd Christian Mitchell.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Holy Communion with prayers for Healing. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Third Dimension Service. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents a floral evening, a demonstration by Sophie Beaney entitled Let the Music Play at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane on Thursday October 12. Visitors welcome £5. Sales table, raffle and refreshments.

HEARING BUS: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre with Adult Social Care mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people will be visiting the Co-Op car park, High Street, Heathfield from 10.30am to 3.30pm on Thursday September 21. The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk

