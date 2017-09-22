Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Family Service with Holy Communion. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ILLUSTRATED TALK: The History of Sussex Railways will be the focus for an illustrated talk to be given by Kevin Gordon from Seaford. You will be taken on an illustrated and fascinating Railway journey through time and across Sussex, from the building of the tracks, the introduction of steam, diesel and electrification right up until the present day, including information about the Cuckoo Line which ran through Heathfield until 1965. Presented by FASCOH (Friends of All Saints Church, Old Heathfield) on Thursday September 28 at 7.30 pm in The Space in All Saints’ Church. Admission £5, under 18s £3. Tickets from Gemini Cards in Heathfield or from Jean Barnes 01435 863784.

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents a floral evening, a demonstration by Sophie Beaney entitled Let the Music Play at Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane on Thursday October 12. Visitors welcome £5. Sales table, raffle and refreshments.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.