Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Revd Mitch, preacher Jane Eales. Tuesday, 2pm Baby and Toddler Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion with Revd Lucy Murdoch.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service with Communion. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Family Service. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

AUTUMN FAYRE: Cross in Hand Methodist Church Autumn Fayre October 14, 11am to 1.30pm. Ploughmans lunches, refreshments, coffee/teas and various stalls.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: United Harvest Festival at All Saints Church, Old Heathfield on Sunday October 15 at 10.30am, followed by Harvest Lunch together commencing at 12.30pm for drinks (food served from 12.45pm) in The Space at All Saints. Programme will include musical interludes for your entertainment. Please sign the attendance sheet in either of the two churches (All Saints, Old Heathfield or St George’s Church, Broad Oak) or call Marigold Clarke on 01435 864896 with your RSVP by Sunday October 8 to indicate your attendance. Cost of meal, drinks and coffee £6 payable on the day.