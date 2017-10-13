Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

AGM: The Heathfield Partnership’s AGM is being held on Tuesday, 6.30pm, Main Hall, Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane. All are welcome to attend to hear about the work of the Partnership over the last year.

FARMERS MARKET: Heathfield Farmers Market is held on the third Saturday in the month, 9am to 12.30pm, Co-Op car park. Fresh local produce and arts and crafts on sale.

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Revd Geoffrey Smith. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion with Revd Christian Mitchell. Saturday, October 21, 9am Parish Prayers.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am United Harvest Festival with Holy Communion. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, no service, please note the above. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org/

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Heffle Cuckoo Christmas Market Saturday, November 4, 10am to 4pm in Punnets Town Village Hall in aid of Demelza Hospice Care For Children. Lots of interesting ideas for presents. Please come and support this deserving cause.

HISTORY SOCIETY: The next meeting of the Heathfield and District History Society will take place on Thursday in the Ian Price Room at Heathfield Community Centre at 7.30pm when Ian Gledhill’s talk will be The Story of Crystal Palace. Is it the building or the team? Come along to find out.

AUTUMN FAYRE: Cross in Hand Methodist Church Autumn Fayre tomorrow, Saturday, 11am to 1.30pm. Ploughmans lunches, refreshments, coffee/teas and various stalls.

HARVEST FESTIVAL: United Harvest Festival at All Saints Church, Old Heathfield on Sunday at 10.30am, followed by Harvest Lunch together commencing at 12.30pm for drinks (food served from 12.45pm) in The Space at All Saints. Programme will include musical interludes for your entertainment. Attendance sheets should have been signed by October 8.