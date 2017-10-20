Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Tomorrow, Saturday, Parish Prayers in church. Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with Revd Mitch. Activities for children. Monday, 8.30am Morning Prayer. Tuesday, 2pm Baby and Toddler group in the church hall. Wednesday, 8.30am Morning Prayer; 10am Holy Communion with Revd Geoffrey Smith. Thursday, 8.30am Morning Prayer.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Heffle Cuckoo Christmas Market Saturday, November 4, 10am to 4pm in Punnets Town Village Hall in aid of Demelza Hospice Care For Children. Lots of interesting ideas for presents. Please come and support this deserving cause.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield, Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 11am Family Service. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30 am Family Service with Holy Communion. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org