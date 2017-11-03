Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Heffle Cuckoo Christmas Market tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 4pm in Punnets Town Village Hall in aid of Demelza Hospice Care For Children. Lots of interesting ideas for presents. Please come and support this deserving cause.

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: In Punnetts Town invite you to their morning services during November. On November 5 at 11am our visiting speaker is expected to be Roger Lumley from Tunbridge Wells. At 10.50am we meet for a Remembrance Day service on November 12 at which our speaker will be John Casse. Pat Reigh from Bexhill-on-Sea will join us on November 19 for the 11am service. On November 26 at 11am our visiting speaker is expected to be Rev Neville Barnett, also from Bexhill. All welcome to join any of these services.

HISTORY SOCIETY: The Crystal Palace, iconic symbol of the Great Exhibition of 1851, was the subject of a fascinating talk by Ian Gledhill at this month’s meeting. Designed by Joseph Paxton, head gardener at Chatsworth House and modelled on his Great Greenhouse, the Crystal Palace was built of cast iron and glass on a site at Hyde Park. It was quick and relatively easy to build and it had to be because it was only a temporary structure to be demolished when the exhibition closed. Paxton had devised a contingency plan to purchase the building and re-erect it at Sydenham Hill in South London. Even bigger and better than its predecessor the new Crystal Palace was a showcase for the artistic and scientific achievements of Britain and the world. Set in beautifully landscaped gardens it attracted thousands of visitors. It hosted choirs, concerts and firework displays but sadly a fire at New Year 1867 destroyed the North Transept. The remaining building continued to attract visitors. It hosted the very successful 1911 Empire Exhibition and the FA cup finals from 1895-1914. However it was proving too expensive to run and the company was declared bankrupt. It was bought for the nation. During the First World War it became HMS Crystal Palace when it was requisitioned by the Royal Navy and afterwards was the first home of The Imperial War Museum.

The Crystal Palace was finally destroyed by a catastrophic fire in 1936 when even 430 firemen could not save it. The parkland is still open to the public and there are hopes that one day it may be rescued and restored to its former glory.

Our next meeting is entitled Never Had It So Good, Life After World War II 1945-1960, with music. If you are one of the generation which grew up in the post war years why not come down memory lane with us on Thursday, November 16, at 7.30pm in the Community Centre. We can all sing along together.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield, Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.30am United Service-Patronal Festival. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, no service. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Canon Paul Cox. Tuesday, 2pm Baby and Toddler Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion. Advanced notice: Saturday November 18, 10am to noon Christmas Fair in the church hall. 7pm Quiz in the church hall.

SINGING FOR FUN: Singing for Fun for Everyone continues on Monday at 2pm at Cross in Hand Methodist at top of Fir Grove Road. Car park on left hand side. Favourite songs and carols and Christmas songs. Do bring along songs and music for the group. We just cover costs. Time for refreshments and a chat afterwards.