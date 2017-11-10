Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 10am Parish Eucharist with act of Remembrance. Please note change of time. Monday, 8.30am Morning Prayer. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft group in the church hall. Wednesday, 8.30am Morning Prayer, 10am Holy Communion. Thursday, 8.30am Morning Prayer. Saturday November 18, 9am Parish Prayers in church; 10am Christmas Fair in the Church Hall; 7pm Quiz Night with ploughman,s supper. Tables of six, £7.50 per person. Book on 01435 864234.
ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.45am Remembrance Day Service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Family Service. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org
