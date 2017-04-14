Hellingly & Horsebridge

THE MESSIAH IN A DAY: Come and sing Handel’s Messiah in one day, tomorrow, Saturday. All voices welcome. Please register with Peter Willson on 01323 833770. Cost for singers £12 (£7 students) to include music loan, sandwich lunch, tea and coffee. Rehearsal and workshops 10.30am to 3pm in Hellingly Village Hall, church rehearsal 3.30pm to 6pm in Hellingly Church and public performance 7.30pm to 9pm. Free entry, with retiring collection.

FREE CONCERT: Come along and listen to what has been achieved in just one day. The Messiah at 7.30pm to 9pm in Hellingly Church. Free entry with retiring collection. See above.

COFFEE MORNING: The Mothers’ Union invite you to join them at 10am in Hellingly Church for tea or coffee and a chat with goodies to buy and he cake and nearly new stalls on Saturday April 22.

A BLACKSTOCK MURDER: Fancy an evening as a detective and mystery solving. Blackstock Estate is holding a Murder Mystery event at Grove Hill tomorrow evening, Saturday. To book go to the website www.blackstockestate.co.uk or call 01323 848006. Fizz on arrival, three-course dinner at 7.30pm.

BOWLS CLUB OPEN DAY: On Saturday April 22 you are invited to go along to the opening day and first of the season at 1.30pm at the rear of Horsebridge Recreation Ground, opposite the cricket pavilion. If you would like more information please call 01435 812887 or just turn up.

CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Come along and support your local cycle speedway team at the Hellingly Lions track on the A22 at Lower Dicker, at 2pm next Sunday April 23 for their match again Hetherset. Entry is free.

BLUEBELL TRAIL: There was a glow of blue when I visited for the first time on the opening day last weekend. I have my season ticket and shall be watching progress almost daily. If you want updates on how the bluebells are coming along and other news, visit the website at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. From today and for the forthcoming week, the charities running the event and the tea rooms are Thursday and Good Friday; Hailsham Lions, Easter Saturday and Sunday Canine Partners, Easter Monday Cruse Bereavement Care, Tuesday and Wednesday, East Sussex Foster Care Association and Thursday and Friday, April 20 and 21, The Samaritans. There are seven different walks, free parking, dogs welcome on leads at all times, Blue Walk gravelled for wheelchairs and mobility scooters, seating every 150 yards on Blue Walk, mobility scooters and wheelchairs available free of charge (cannot be reserved), wheelchair accessible toilet, photographic competition, picnic tables in sheltered corner of car park field, they do not allow picnics in the wood, designated disabled badge holders parking spaces, children’s quiz, Friends’ season ticket, memorial book, memorial glade. Entrance, adults £6, children 3 to 16 years £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange takes place at Dicker village hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DICKER QUILTERS: This new group will next meet on April 24 and on the second and fourth Mondays in the month thereafter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Easter events over this weekend at Michelham Priory. There is also, on Sunday 30 April, an Ancient Crafts Festival. For full details see the web at http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

