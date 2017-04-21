Hellingly & Horsebridge

CLEAN AND DECLUTTER: Hellingly Church Sort Out will take place over Friday and Saturday, April 28 and 29. Volunteers are needed for the great spring clean and sort out. Please bring mops, buckets and cloths. There will be a clearing out of accumulated clutter, cleaning and generally tidying up. Please let Barbara 841685 or Lynne 845879 know you are coming as soon as possible so they can plan the days. Thank you.

COFFEE MORNING: Tomorrow, Saturday, the Mothers’ Union invite you to join them at 10am in Hellingly Church for tea or coffee and a chat with goodies to buy and he cake and nearly new stalls.

BOWLS CLUB OPEN DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, you can go along and meet members, find out what they do and consider joining. This is the opening day and first of the season at 1.30pm and is at the rear of Horsebridge Recreation Ground, opposite the cricket pavilion. If you would like more information please call 01435 812887 or just turn up.

CYCLE SPEEDWAY: Come along and support your local cycle speedway team at the Hellingly Lions track on the A22 at Lower Dicker, at 2pm on Sunday for their match again Hetherset. Entry is free.

FARMHOUSE BREAKFAST: Back in February Gill and Bryan Hesselgrave held their annual Farmhouse Breakfast in aid of the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Association in Hellingly Village Hall. This year they ran at capacity and were sorry to be unable to accommodate all those who wanted to join them. They made a record sum of nearly £2k, which will be match funded by Barclays Bank to £1k. The money is used to support the local farming community when they hit hard times, usually from illness, accidents or large animal health disease events, such as avian flu in birds this year. Last year there were 31 beneficiaries in the South East including three working farmers and we paid out £43,200. The demands on the charity grow each year. Gill and Bryan would like to thank all those who attended and particularly their band of helpers, plus Tesco, Hook and Son, Offham Farm Shop and Jane Tourle for donations of produce.

MOTHERS UNION: At Hellingly branch meet in the church on the second Tuesday of each month. The meetings begin at 7.15pm with a short service usually followed by a speaker. They look forward to welcoming among their speakers this year, Dr Colin Tourle about his latest travels, and Ruth Narracott who is giving a talk on Canine Partners. Members enjoy a walk and talk during the sum, weather permitting, look forward to the Christmas dinner in December, and this year have been invited to a member’s home for an afternoon cream tea. The group is committee-run and enjoys a current membership of 64 which is steadily growing and which includes four male members, so gender is not a barrier to membership. They are a very friendly group and are always pleased to welcome newcomers, so if you want to go long and find out more about them, contact Lynne Evans on 01323 845879.

BLUEBELL TRAIL: If you have not yet been along the bluebells are now at their very best. You can find out how they are doing on a daily basis at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. Different charities are benefitting daily by running the event in the tea room and entrance. This week they are the Saturday and Sunday, the Rotary Club of Hailsham; Monday the Rotary Club of Eastbourne; Tuesday and Wednesday Kent Surrey Sussex Air Ambulance; Thursday and Friday Heron’s Ghyll Carriage Driving for Disabled. Entrance adults £6, children 3 to 16 years £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

COFFEE MORNINGS: With book exchange takes place at Dicker village hall from 10.40am to noon on Thursday Mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DICKER QUILTERS: This new group will next meet on Monday and on the second and fourth Mondays in the month thereafter from 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: On Sunday April 30, there will be an Ancient Crafts Festival which offers a unique opportunity to get hands on with a fabulous range of early craft techniques. This is the 28th Ancient Crafts Festival which showcases a range of craft techniques throughout the centuries. This is your opportunity to make and take away with you copies of a range of early artefacts. Try your hand at making a prehistoric pot, turn your hand to Iron Age wood turning, have ago at the earliest craft of all, flint knapping, try using a reconstruction Iron Age loom and learn about early dyeing. The centrepiece of this year’s activities will be the unique opportunity to have a go at helping to make a small Bronze Age building out of a mixture of oak, hazel and willow. The blacksmith will be giving demonstrations and there will be displays of Saxon and Roman crafts. Activities, fun and real learning for all ages. Normal admission applies. There is no extra charge for any of the activities. For full details see the web at http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

BLUEBELL WALK: Thank you to everyone who supported the Upper Dicker Church and Village Hall teams in providing the cakes for and the teams for catering, meeting and greeting, gate house and cleaning needed to ensure a successful weekend. We raised a total of £2141.62 which will be shared equally between the church and the village hall. A huge thank you hard work, but such fun.

