Hellingly & Horsebridge

OPEN FARM: Parkwood Dairy Farm at Upper Dicker, is open on Monday for visitors to come and see how a dairy farm works from 11am to 5pm. You can see the herd of 450 cows, visit the cowfeed kitchen and watch them being milked from the milking parlour viewing gallery between 3pm and 5pm. See their accommodation and talk to the vet who will be on site to answer your questions about how he looks after the cows and their welfare. There will be free samples. The event is supported by Arla and Tesco and is free. However, it is accessible direct or as part of your Arlington Bluebell Trail experience for which there is an entry fee. The walk is approximately 3 miles there and back.

BLUEBELL TRAIL: Closing on May 14 and the bluebells are now at their best. You can find out how they are doing on a daily basis at www.bluebellwalk.co.uk. Different charities are benefitting daily by running the event in the tea room and entrance. This week they are the Saturday, Sunday and Monday Arlington village hall, Tuesday and Wednesday Hailsham Old Pavilion Society, Thursday and Friday Rotary Club of Seaford. Entrance adults £6, children 3 to 16 years £2.50, family £15 (two adults and up to four children), seniors 60 years plus £5.50.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: On Sunday and Monday, there is an Ancient Crafts Festival at Michelham Priory. Normal admission prices apply with no extra charges inside for activities. Other events in May are Saturday May 13 National Mills weekend starts and Saturday May 27 there is a Michelham Bowmen Living History event. For full details see the web at www.sussexpast.co.uk.

SEEDLING SUNDAY: This day creating a new garden from open-pollinated seeds is on Sunday May 7 at Starnash Farmhouse, Upper Dicker. Eat great food too. For details and to book, visit www.meetup.com.

DOG SHOW: Bring your pooch along to Dicker Village Hall at noon on Sunday May 7 in aid of Sussex Pet Rescue. Entries from 11am are £1.20 per class. Car park £1. Hot/cold food, refreshments, stalls, books, crafts and lots more.

THE DICKER QUIZ: Book your table for a great evening of quizzing on Saturday May 13, 7.30pm Dicker Village Hall. Adults £7.50 under 12s £4, includes two course supper with tea or coffee. Bring your own other drinks. Quiz master Stuart Higgins. Book with Jenny on 01323 844687 or Glynis on 01323 846924.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This is at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, 11am to 3pm on Sunday May 7. Free parking and entry. Meet the wedding team, suppliers, cars, cakes, photographers etc.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: On Saturday May 13 at 9am the next Men’s Breakfast is at The White Hart, Lower Horsebridge with a talk by Rev Graham Lewis on An Engineering Vicar.

TRAVELLING TRENDS: The Fashion Show is back at Hellingly church on Thursday May 18. Watch the live catwalk show and try-on and purchase your summer wardrobe. Come along and try a new style. Tickets £6 from Barbara 841685 or Betty 840915. Please buy your tickets early.

OPEN AIR COMMUNION: On Sunday May 28, 11am Open Air Communion, Michelham Priory. There will be no 9.15am and 10.45am services this Sunday at Dicker and Hellingly churches.

