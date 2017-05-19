Hellingly & Horsebridge

CHARITY CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, 7pm with the Harmonie Concert Band, at Hellingly Church. This concert is in aid of the MacMillan Cancer Support. Tickets on the door, £7 adults, £3.50 children or reserve in advance on 07745 732950.

ROGATION SUNDAY: On Sunday at 10.45am the Hellingly congregation will be perambulating around the village for the main Hellingly service and hope to cover all points of the compass, so come prepared. For those not walking with them the church will be open for prayer.

DICKER RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION: The next meeting is on Thursday at 7.30pm in Dicker Village Hall.

OPEN AIR COMMUNION: On Sunday May 28, 11am there will be an Open-Air Communion at Michelham Priory. There will be no services at Hellingly and Upper Dicker churches that Sunday.

MICHELHAM BOWMEN: The Michelham Bowmen are back again this year with their bows and arrows, sharing their enthusiasm and knowledge for medieval archery. The Bowmen are at Michelham Priory all weekend Saturday to Monday, May 27 to 29, 10.30am to 5pm, hosting an inspiring living history camp and a lively archery competition. Please note: The archery competition is restricted to registered participants. There will be have-a-go archery on the South Lawn only. Normal admission prices apply.

