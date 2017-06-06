Hellingly & Horsebridge

SONGS OF PRAISE

On Sunday 4 June at 6.30pm a combined service at Hailsham Parish Church.

BEER FESTIVAL

At Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly BN27 4HF there is the Blackstock Beer Festival on Sunday 4 June from 11am to 8pm. There will be 12 local Sussex beers, food available, live music from Devon Mayson and The Big Blue. All you can drink for £24.95. Free entry for the driver. Tickets on sale now at 01323 848006.

MEMORY WORKSHOP

On Tuesday 13 June at 2pm there is a Memory Workshop at Hellingly Church for those with early stage dementia and or their friends and family. Come and enjoy refreshments and give your memory a workout.

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT

This will be Mark Jennings’ first visit to Hellingly Church and they look forward to a wonderful recital. Mark has been playing classical guitar from an early age performing across the UK. You can read more about Mark at https://markguitarjennings.wordpress.com. Tickets are £6 on the door.

