Hellingly & Horsebridge

CLASSICAL GUITAR CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 7pm at Hellingly Church an evening with Mark Jennings. Tickets are £6 at the door or book on 01323 841685.

CHARITY GOLF DAY: This is at Wellshurst Golf Club next Friday June 23 in aid of St Wilfrid’s Hospice. There will be food, presentations, a fun-filled day for golfers and beginners. Book on 01323 62625.

PARISH COUNCIL: The Council is responsible for making decisions in respect of parish council matters, however some decisions are delegated to the committees. Council is made up of all 15 Councillors and meets on the second Wednesday of every month (except August). Meetings take place at 7.30pm in the village hall, the meetings are held in public. 15 minutes is allocated at the beginning of each meeting to allow members of the public to bring up any issues that they may have. Agendas for the meetings are always issued at least six days before the meeting, they can be found below or, at the time, on the Council noticeboards. Minutes will be added to the website as soon as they are available, they are however draft minutes until they are agreed at the next Council meeting. The next meeting is on July 12.

OPEN GARDEN: Misty Acres, Lower Horsebridge is open tomorrow, Saturday, from 11am to 4pm for St Wilfrid’s Hospice. Entry is by donation. There are birds, pond, chickens, bees and refreshments. No dogs please.

FAMILY FUN DAY: Leave Hailsham Cricket Club, Western Road at 10.30am on Sunday and walk, in fancy dress if you wish, to Roebuck Park Hellingly for a bring your own picnic at 12.30pm. At 2pm there will be a family cricket tournament which is £5 to enter.

WORLD WAR II WEEKEND: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm you can step back in time to the 1940s as Michelham Priory pays tribute to the war years with displays, activities and entertainment.

DICKER DAY: Dicker Day is on Sunday June 25 from 1 to 6pm at Dicker Village Hall and field. Gates open at 1pm with the official opening by Hailsham Town Crier at 1.30pm. From 1.35pm to 3.30pm the Harmonie Concert Band will be performing with a break at 2.15pm for games and races. Once people have their breath back the tug-o-war will be from 4pm to 4.45pm. Then relax with the music of Strum ‘n’ Bass followed, a break between 4.45pm to 5.15pm when Millie Cranston will perform and are then back on until close at 6pm. Stalls include vintage clothes, chocolates, candyfloss, crafts, loads of cakes, Park Mead games, a Create a Garden competition’ for children, strawberries and cream, barbecue and drinks bar run by The Plough, country cocktails, tea and coffee, raffle and tombola.

BLUEBELL WALK: The latest instalment from the Arlington Bluebell Trail team: The internet and social media play an increasingly important role in publicising our event, and we would like to thank Steve Jenkinson for designing our new website www.bluebellwalk.co.uk and to Tim Church for carefully monitoring the various postings that appear on social media and responding when appropriate. In 2015 TripAdvisor awarded us their Certificate of Excellence, then without notice our page was removed as we are not open for at least six months each year. Delighted that we are now again listed due to the persistence of four visitors last year, and to date have now received 45 reviews giving us a five star rating, but one has only given us a three star, saying they could not see why they had to pay to look at bluebells, also it was not relaxing if they had to keep their dog on a lead! We posted an appropriate response! We had our bi-annual inspection from Visit England under their Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme, which helps to keep us on our toes. Some recommendations will be added to what is a growing list ready for next year.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

DICKER QUILTERS: Meet on the second and fourth Mondays in the month 1.30pm to 3.30pm at Dicker Village Hall. For Further details contact Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.

