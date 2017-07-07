Hellingly & Horsebridge

OPEN DAY: Sussex Cutting Garden has a Summer Open Day on Sunday from 11am to 3pm at The Granary Business Centre, Broad Farm. There will be tea and delicious home-made cakes, flowers for sale by the bunch, or as cut your own bucket. There will be a display of their wedding flowers and wedding cakes by Emily’s Mixing Bowl.

OPEN GARDENS: From 10.30am to 5pm on Sunday July 16 there will be nine Open Gardens in Hellingly Village for you to visit. Enjoy a stroll through country gardens and visit the lovely 14th Century Church and surroundings. £3 payable at your first garden, look for the yellow Open Garden sign. Maps available on the day. Find them at BN27 4EZ. There will be coffee, ploughman’s lunches and afternoon tea available at Brook Cottage (parking opposite). Refreshments will be served throughout the day and at Brook Cottage, Mill Lane, where Wealden Brass will be playing in the afternoon from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Sorry no dogs.

Q&A CHURCH SERMON: On Sunday at the 10.45am service, you can put the Vicar and Curate on the spot. Hellingly church are inviting people to come and ask those questions you have always wanted to ask. A box will be in church some weeks before and people can put your questions in and the best ones will be chosen to be put, but not by David or Phil. Get your thinking caps on and see if they can come up with the answers.

MEN’S BREAKFAST: Tomorrow, Saturday, at 9am go along to the White Hart in Horsebridge, have a chat and enjoy a slap up breakfast for £7.95.

SUMMER CHARITY CONCERT: Tomorrow, Saturday, 7.30pm there is a Summer Charity Concert for Hailsham Foodbank. Music from the Movies by Harmonie Concert Band is at 7.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church. Tickets (£7 adults £3.50 children) will be available on the door or contact Julie Coates info@hailsham.foodbank.org.uk if you would like to buy before the event. Refreshments will be available and all proceeds from the concert will be going to the foodbank.

MUSIC FOR MINIS LATEST: Sadly, this Wednesday afternoon group for pre-schoolers has just one more session to run and will have to close as no new leaders have emerged. We thank the two Jennies and Nicky for all their good work.

ADMINISTRATOR WANTED: Marian is planning to stand down as Hellingly Church Administrator in the coming months, so the hunt is on. Contact the Vicar, The Rev David Farey, by Email at vicar.hellingly@gmail.com or telephone 01323 440450, mobile 07512 370221. (except Fridays) if interested.

CLASSICAL VEHICLE SHOW: Next Saturday, July 15, at Michelham Priory. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

ARCHAEOLOGY DAY: Coming up on Wednesday July 26. Come and be an archaeologist for the day at Michelham Priory. Get stuck in with a whole heap of exciting hands-on activities, finds processing, living history and incredible displays for all ages. Join our archaeologists and experts as they hunt for finds in the trial trench. Free children’s trail and activities throughout the day. Plenty to do inside and out. From 8am to 5pm at Michelham Priory, Upper Dicker. Usual admission applies.

DICKER DAY: A big thank you is offered by the organisers to everyone who helped to make Dicker Day a success this year. Once again they were lucky with the weather.

