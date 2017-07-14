Hellingly & Horsebridge

OPEN GARDENS: On Sunday from 10.30am to 5pm there are Nine Open Gardens in Hellingly Village for you to visit. Enjoy a stroll through country gardens and visit the lovely 14th Century Church and surroundings. £3 payable at your first garden, look for the yellow Open Garden sign. Maps available on the day. Find them at BN27 4EZ. There will be coffee, ploughman’s lunches and afternoon tea available at Brook Cottage (parking opposite). Refreshments will be served throughout the day and at Brook Cottage, Mill Lane, where Wealden Brass will be playing in the afternoon from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. Sorry no dogs.

OPEN GARDEN: On Wednesday in aid of Friends of Eastbourne District General Hospital (EDGH) at Knightsbridge House, Grove Hill, Hellingly BN27 4HH between 10.30am and 4pm. It is a large landscaped garden, with spectacular planted borders and ornamental grasses. Refreshments, plants and produce. Entry by donation.

SPONSORED RING-A-LONG: Hunger on a massive scale is looming across East Africa. The Disasters Emergency Committee supports thirteen charities involved in responding to the suffering of people caused by drought and conflict. Women, children and older people are suffering the most.

During the August Bank Holiday weekend when the Festival of Transport is held on Broad Farm at Hellingly, opposite the church, the Hellingly Bellringers will be undertaking an exercise on the bells to raise money for the Disasters Emergency Fund (DEF). The ringers will carry out a series of Devon Peals which are rapid changes on the bells each taking some 10 minutes to perform. The number of bell strokes required for each Devon Peal will be publicised on the day. People visiting the Festival will be invited to make a contribution to the DEF while listening to the bells. Contact Bill Lovell on 01323 845456 for more information on this or about having a go at bell ringing.

GOSPEL CHOIR: Family Services at Hellingly are growing all the time. There are musical instruments for children (of whatever age), a short and fun service where chocolate often plays a part. The songs are often a tad more upbeat and so we have formed a Gospel Choir to help lead with the odd song or two. If you are interested then speak to our Musical Director, Peter Willson (01323 833770) or come along to a rehearsal, usually the fourth Saturday of the month at 10.30am, check on website calendar.

CLASSICAL VEHICLE SHOW: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday at Michelham Priory. The stunning grounds of Michelham Priory provide a beautiful venue for a display of more than 100 classic cars. Vehicles on display show the evolution of motoring from the early horseless carriages to the recent classics. There really is something for everyone. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Get growing and creating now, ready for the next Arlington and Upper Dicker Produce and Flower Show on September 2 at 2.30pm to be held in Arlington village hall. Classes for vegetables, fruit, flowers, flower arranging, cookery, children’s classes, craft work and photos. New this year cream teas, visitors’ votes, quiz and Gardener’s Question Time with Jean Griffin. Programme with entry form attached available from Upper Dicker Village Shop. Entries close Wednesday August 30.

