Hellingly & Horsebridge

FESTIVAL OF TRANSPORT: All this Bank Holiday Weekend the Festival of Transport will be at Broad Farm, Hellingly, ten miles North of Eastbourne just off the A22. There will be all sorts of modes of transport, trade stands, auto jumble, over 1,500 exhibits, catering, beer tent and Harris Brothers Vintage Fair. Around the show site are many rare, classic, custom and vintage cars, buses, commercials, stationery engines, tractors, motorcycles, military vehicles, and a busy model tent. There will be birds of prey display in the arena, Punch and Judy, lunchtime entertainment. Bygone agricultural and land working skills are displayed in their own working arena. In short much to do and see for everyone of all ages from 10am to 5pm daily over the three days with a programme of arena events runs non-stop attracting some fifteen thousand visitors to the club’s annual show, free car parking, dogs welcome on lead, entry is only £10 adult, £7 for seniors and £2 for children. Each year using any surplus income donations are made to local charities and good causes with over £100k being donated to date. More information can be found on the club’s web site www.ehvc.biz.

SUNDAY SERVICE: Festival of Transport Service meet at Hellingly Church at 10.45am on Sunday and walk to the Festival field for our worship at 11am.

RINGATHON: Hellingly Parish Church Bell Ringers are staging a Ringathon this Sunday, in aid of the East Africa Crisis Appeal run by the Disasters Emergency Committee. Pamela Lawrence who is organising the Ringathon says, ‘Over the centuries it has been customary at times of National Crisis for the church bells to be tolled and we wish to mark the current crises in Somalia, Yemen and Sierra Leone, and the many places where flood, famine and disease is rampant. This is not our crisis but theirs. Please help them in their distress and give generously.’ The Ringathon will last about four hours, with the bell ringers taking it in turns to ring the six bells, and expect to ring the equivalent of 5000 rounds. So, if you are visiting the Festival of Transport at Hellingly and hear the bells ringing out over the fields then do please visit the Hellingly Church Cake Stall and make a donation in support. Alternatively you can donate at Just Giving: https://www.justgiving. com/fundraising/pamela-lawrence.

HORSEBRIDGE POST OFFICE: The PO at Lower Horsebridge, Hailsham, BN27 4DH Branch Temporary Closure has been advised by Cheryl Sitch, Network Operations Manager. She says that, regrettably, following the resignation of the Postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use the branch will be closing temporarily on Saturday September 16 at 5.30pm. Looking after a nationwide network of Post Office services, we have a responsibility to make sure every service makes the best possible use of resources, while ensuring that customers can still access our products and services. I can assure you that we will continue to work to find a solution that will provide a Post Office service to the Horsebridge community. If you have any questions you would like to raise about this matter, please contact the parish clerk for her contact details. Please note that your comments will not be kept confidential unless you expressly ask us to by clearly marking them In Confidence. Any future changes to service provision would be handled in line with our Code of Practice which sets out how we communicate and explain changes to the Post Office network. Other people may have an interest in this issue so please let them know about it. I would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. We hope that our customers will continue to use the Post Office. She will write again once she has any news about plans for future service provision.

PARK WOOD: Amazing news. Park Wood has been awarded the status of Asset of Community Value. This is wonderful news as it gives us a few more months to see what can be done. But we really need to have as many people as possible at the next meetings. Keep up to date via the Facebook page Friends of Park Wood Hellingly. You can also contact Paul by email at parkwood17@yahoo.com or on 07800 907093.

CHARITY GRANTS: Hellingly Parish Council invites applications, to arrive by September 30, from organisations active in the parish or whose activities are of potential benefit to Hellingly parishioners. Applicants should contact the Deputy Clerk either by email AT deputyclerk@ hellingly-pc.org.uk or telephone 01323 844108 to request an application form. A recent set of accounts will be required. Applications will be considered in November and approved by the parish council in the autumn, after which the grants will be paid to successful applicants. Although the total sum available for grants is limited the sum has not always been fully spent. The decision of the council is final. Organisations who have previously received grants will also need to re-apply. Applications should be addressed to: The Deputy Clerk, Hellingly Parish Council, The Village Hall, North Street, Hellingly, BN27 4DS.

FORTHCOMING MEETINGS: All Hellingly Parish Council meetings will take place at Hellingly Village Hall: Planning 6.30pm and Council 7.30pm on September 13; Cemetery and Allotments September 15, 7pm; Grounds September 22, 7pm; Planning September 25, 7pm.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: Arlington and Upper Dicker play host on Saturday September 2, 2.30pm to the annual produce and flower show at Arlington Village Hall. Programme with entry form from Upper Dicker Village Shop. Entries close Wednesday August 30.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Forthcoming events are on September 9 and 10 is the Medieval Weekend and on September 16 there is a Garden Tour. For full details see the web at: http://sussexpast.co.uk/events.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.