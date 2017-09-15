Hellingly & Horsebridge

BARN DANCE: Arlington Annual Barn Dance is tomorrow, Saturday, at Bates Green Farm. Tickets from the Bluebell Farm Shop or call Philippa Vine on 07896 742454.

QUIZ NIGHT: Book now for individual or team places on Saturday September 30 at and for Dicker Village Hall. Doors 7 for 7.30pm start. Tickets £7.50 include supper (two courses with tea or coffee). BYO other drinks. Teams of up to six. Quizmaster Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information: Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

RESIDENTS ASSOCIATION AGM: Come along on Thursday September 28 from 7.30pm to Dicker Village Hall. The DRA is here to respond to issues and changes affecting local amenities such as planning, traffic and services. It works by identifying and addressing those matters of importance to residents to help maintain the quality of life for all. Up to six committee members are elected at this AGM. If you wish to join the committee, please submit your nomination, proposed and seconded by September 17 to chair@dicker-residents.co.uk. The officers of the DRA are elected from the committee, by the committee.

DEMO AND DINE EVENING: Book your place now for Saturday October 14 at 7pm at Michelham Priory. Demonstration and 3-courses with coffee £27. Additional wine and drinks will be available to purchase during the evening. To enjoy this truly special evening booking is required by calling: 01323 849141 or email catering@sussexpast.co.uk.

GARDEN TOUR: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Michelham Priory from 11am to noon there is a seasonal 90-minute tour with the Head Gardener followed by home-made soup and a roll in the cafe. Previous tours have included Behind the Scenes at Michelham Priory, covering seasonal jobs, taking cuttings, sowing seeds, dividing up plants and picking produce if available and potting up plants or vegetables to take home. Prices: £16 non-members, £11 Sussex Archaeological Society Members, £11 Friends of Michelham Priory. Price includes entrance to the house and grounds. Please book in advance, numbers are limited. To Book: 01323 844224 adminmich@sussexpast.co.uk. Please remember, No dogs in the house and gardens. Assistance dogs only. Thank you.

TIME FOR TWO: On Saturday September 23 from 10am to 4pm at Blackstock Farm there is an Introduction to the Marriage course run by a team from St Peter’s, Brighton. Lunch and refreshments included. £40 per couple. Email marriage@stpetersbrighton.org or for more information ring 01273 698182, or www.themarriagecourses.org.

HARVEST AND PETS: Harvest worship to be celebrated in churches on Sunday. Non-perishable produce welcome at any service for Food Bank. Cash collection is for the Diocesan Harvest Appeal. The Harvest Celebration and Pet Service is on Sunday September 24 at Michelham Priory at 11am. Pets and their well-behaved owners, welcome. There will be a board to put pictures or names of pets that cannot be brought or are no longer with us. The only other service will be at Hellingly at 8am Communion on this day.

HARVEST SUPPERS: On Friday September 29 at 7pm, at Hellingly Village Hall. Also on Saturday October 7 at 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall and is a Supper and Games evening. Cost is £7.50 per head. Book with Liz Major on 01323 841541.

SUPPER AND GAMES: See Hellingly column for full details. This Harvest celebration evening is on Saturday October 7, 7 pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Tickets £7.50. To book call Liz on 10323 841541.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: The next meeting is on Thursday at 7.30pm at Arlington Village Hall. Draft minutes of July 20 meeting to view at http://www.arlingtonparish.org.uk and for all APC information.

