Hellingly & Horsebridge

DICKER QUIZ: On Saturday September 30 at 7pm for 7.30pm start at Dicker Village Hall. Tickets £7.50 include supper (two courses with tea or coffee). Bring your own other drinks. Teams of up to six. Quiz master Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

DRA AGM: The Dicker Residents Association AGM is on Thursday from 7.30pm at Dicker Village Hall.

DEMONSTRATION DINNER: Saturday October 14 at 7pm at Michelham Priory. Demonstration and three-courses with coffee £27. Book on 01323 849141 or email catering@sussexpast.co.uk. For more information visit www.sussexpast.co.uk.

MARRIAGE COURSE: Freshen up your marriage with Time for Two. Come and relax for the day together at the beautiful Blackstock Country Estate tomorrow, Saturday, 10am to 4pm. Based on the amazingly popular and practical Marriage Course and run by a team out of St Peter’s Church, Brighton the day will cover the first two sessions of the Marriage Course which is designed to help couples build strong foundations and communicate more effectively. There will be practical talks and plenty of time for private discussion, just between the two of you. You never share anything about your relationship with anyone other than your partner. Lunch and afternoon refreshments are included. £40 per couple. To book your place email marriage@ stpetersbrighton.org. The marriage course is for any couple and offers essential tools and practical ideas to help you build a relationship that lasts a lifetime. It is based on Christian principles but designed for all couples with or without a church background. For more information or more details ring 01273 698182, or visit www.themarriagecourses.org

HARVEST AND PETS: On Sunday there is an 11am family service at Michelham Priory, an opportunity to offer food and to bring your pets. Michelham do not normally allow dogs and animals into the Priory, but for this one occasion they have kindly agreed, so long as they are all well behaved. A time to give thanks not just for harvest, but for our animals and for all of creation! The church family will also be celebrating with traditional harvest suppers. On Friday September 29 at 7pm, at Hellingly Village Hall. Also on Saturday October 7 at 7pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall and is a Supper and Games evening. Cost is £7.50 per head. Book with Liz Major on 01323 841541. Come and join the celebrations. The chosen charity for any cash donations this year is the Diocesan Harvest Appeal, something both Canon Will Pratt and Rev Phil Edell are very much involved in.

REBUILDING LIVES: Encouraging Hope: Last year’s Harvest Appeal enabled the diocese to provide a minibus for the Diocese of Freetown in Sierra Leone, £5k for immediate food aid in a severely drought-stricken part of Nakuru Diocese in Kenya; and to help train workers for remote and desperately poor areas. In the coming year they want to be able to help some of the poorest people in Sierra Leone to learn the skills to set up a small business, complete and equip a training school, support workers for education and development amongst nomadic peoples in Kenya. It is also hoped to support new co-operative programmes across dioceses from Cameroon to Guinea.

BLACKSTOCK CHRISTMAS: Book your Christmas table now at the Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill. Party nights are Thursdays December 7 and 16, Fridays December 8 and 17 and Saturdays December 9 and 18. Three course meal and disco with crackers and festive décor. Book on 01323 848006 or visit www.blackstockestate.co.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.