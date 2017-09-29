Hellingly & Horsebridge

PARK WOOD: The easiest way to join the Friends of Park Wood is via the website www.friendsofparkwoodhellingly.com. They do understand however that some lovers of the countryside may not have a computer, website or email access, so if you have a friend or relative who does, then there is a form that can be printed, completed and posted and they would be happy for as many as needed to be copied and circulated around friends, family and neighbours. The Friends are running a Country file, Children In Need, Wellie Ramble on October 15. Further details, when they are available will be posted on their Facebook page, website and sent to all members and in the local press.

COFFEE MORNING: Hellingly and Upper Dicker Mothers’ Union Coffee Morning is on Saturday October 7 from 10am to 12noon at St Peter and St Pauls Church Hellingly. Refreshments, cake stall, blue and white stall, and raffle.

COMING UP: At Hellingly Church the following events are taking place in October. Saturday October 7, 10am Mothers’ Union Coffee Morning, Hellingly Church. Saturday October 7, 7pm Harvest Supper and Games Evening, Upper Dicker Village Hall. Saturday October 14, 10am to 2.30pm Year of the Bible Event at Hellingly Church. Come and have a taste of what the Bible is about and how it can enrich your life. Saturday October 21, Eating Around the World Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. Watch out for more details or contact Carol Haywood 01323 844435. Special services coming up are: Sunday October 1, 6.30pm Evensong, Hellingly Church, Sunday October 8, Rev Jim Smith leads worship. Sunday November 12, Remembrance Sunday.

RINGATHON: Congratulations to our ringers who rang the bells for over four hours on Sunday August 27 and raised over £860 for the victims of drought, famine and disease in Somalia and Sub Sahara, Africa.

LOVE IN A BOX: It is that time again for people to fill shoeboxes full of interesting things as gifts for people in need in Eastern Europe. There are leaflets by the door at Hellingly Church or you can find details at www.msrm.org.uk. At Hellingly they also have several empty boxes (Thanks to Sylvia) and bags of knitted goods (thanks to Joan) to make use of in the choir vestry. Collection to Betty by November 5, 01323 844723.

THANK YOU: A big thank you for all the harvest gifts. They will keep coming over the next couple of weeks with school and nursery groups’ harvest celebrations. A thank you to Chris Hampson who faithfully week by week presents the Food Bank basket at the altar during the offertory hymn.

YEAR OF THE BIBLE: Teaching day, Saturday October 14 at 11am to 2pm. David and Judith Ellis will be teaching about the Bible as part of the Diocesan Year of the Bible. Bring your own lunch and please let David know if you are coming. Email- vicar.hellingly@gmail.com, telephone 01323 440450, mobile 07512 370221 (except Friday).

COUNTRY PARK: Hailsham Cricket Club had been advised that, signs would be ordered to advise people where to park when attending matches and not to park in Houghton Way.

PLOUGH QUIZ: People have asked for the quiz to be restarted at The Plough. Obviously the pub wants to encourage as many people as possible to join in. Please could you let Angelena know, as soon as possible, if you have a preferred week day evening. Her email is achurcher@me.com.

COFFEE AND BOOKS: Coffee mornings and book exchange takes place at Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

HARVEST FUN: Supper and games evening Saturday October 7, 7pm Upper Dicker Village Hall Tickets £7.50. To book call Liz on 10323 841541.

QUIZ NIGHT: Tomorrow, Saturday, Dicker Village Hall 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets £7.50 includes supper (two courses with tea or coffee). Bring your own other drinks. Teams of up to six. Quizmaster Stuart Higgins. Tickets and information from Jenny 01323 844687 or Glynis 01323 846924.

MICHELHAM PRIORY EVENTS: Garden Tour Friday October 6, Chef Demo and three-course meal October 14, Wedding Showcase October 22, and October 28 and 29 Halloween weekend. For full details see www.sussexpast.co.uk.