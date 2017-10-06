Hellingly & Horsebridge

MICHELHAM PRIORY EVENTS: Chef Demo and three-course meal October 14, Wedding Showcase October 22, and October 28 and 29 Halloween weekend. For full details see www.sussexpast.co.uk.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: Wellshurst Golf Club on A267 Hellingly to Horam road is holding a Wedding Showcase open weekend tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday. The entire wedding suite will be dressed for a wedding day by Frenchies. Free admission 11am till 4pm. For more details ring 01435 813636 or visit www.wellshurst.com.

WELLIE RAMBLE: The Friends are running a Countryfile, Children In Need, Wellie Ramble on October 15 at 11am starting from the NHS car park, Roebuck Park Estate. This will be a circular walk of approximately two and a half miles in this beautiful ancient woodland, guided by volunteer members. It will cover varies terrain, with some narrow and steep paths. Unsuitable for buggies but nothing that the average person of any age need fear and the guides will be on hand at all times to assist you if required. You are welcome to bring dogs on leads to this family event. Please ensure you have suitable clothing and footwear, walking boots or wellies are best. They will be collecting donations for Children in Need on the day and hope to make a significant contribution with your help Enjoy the walk, build up an appetite and get back to the car park in time to go for that pub lunch. If you need further information, contact Paul on 07800 907093 or Su on 07849 636566. The easiest way to join the Friends of Park Wood is via the website www.friendsofpark woodhellingly.com or ring 01323 843397 and leave your name, address and telephone number on the answerphone and a form will be sent out to you. Forms will also be available in The Halifax on Hailsham High Street.

COFFEE MORNING: Hellingly and Upper Dicker Mothers’ Union Coffee Morning is tomorrow, Saturday, from 10am to noon at St Peter and St Pauls Church Hellingly. Refreshments, cake stall, blue and white stall, and raffle.

COMING UP: At Hellingly Church the following events are taking place in October. Saturday October 14, 10am to 2.30pm Year of the Bible Event at Hellingly Church. Come and have a taste of what the Bible is about and how it can enrich your life. Saturday October 21, Eating Around the World Charles Hunt Centre, Hailsham. Watch out for more details or contact Carol Haywood 01323 844435. Special services coming up are: Hellingly Church, Sunday Rev Jim Smith leads worship. Sunday November 12, Remembrance Sunday.

YEAR OF THE BIBLE: Teaching day, Saturday October 14 at 11am to 2pm. David and Judith Ellis will be teaching about the Bible as part of the Diocesan Year of the Bible. Bring your own lunch and please let David know if you are coming. Email- vicar.hellingly@gmail.com, telephone 01323 440450, mobile 07512 370221 (except Friday).