Hellingly & Horsebridge

WELLIE RAMBLE: The Friends of Park Wood, Hellingly are running a Country file, Children In Need, Wellie Ramble on Sunday at 11am starting from the NHS car park, Roebuck Park Estate, which is past the Bunny Run Nursery at the very end of The Drive, Hellingly. This will be a circular walk of approximately two and a half miles in this beautiful ancient woodland, guided by volunteer members. It will cover various terrain, with some narrow and steep paths. Unsuitable for buggies but nothing that the average person of any age need fear and the guides will be on hand at all times to assist you if required. You are welcome to bring dogs on leads to this family event. Please ensure you have suitable clothing and footwear, walking boots or wellies are best. They will be collecting donations for Children in Need on the day and hope to make a significant contribution with your help. Enjoy the walk, build up an appetite and get back to the car park in time to go for that pub lunch. If you need further information, contact Paul on 07800 907093 or Su on 07849 636566. The easiest way to join the Friends of Park Wood is via the website www.friendsof parkwoodhellingly.com or ring 01323 843397 and leave your name, address and telephone number on the answerphone and a form will be sent out to you. Forms will also be available in The Halifax on Hailsham High Street.

WEDDING FAIR: Meet the wedding team on Sunday October 22 between 11am and 3pm. The Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, will be showcasing their venue, suppliers, cars, cakes, photographers, stationery, decorators and much more. There is free parking and entry.

MOTHERS UNION: Working together to support families and see relationships flourish. Mother’s Union is a Christian mission charity which supports families throughout the world. Through programmes, campaigning, community outreach and prayer Mothers’ Union promotes stable marriage and family life. The group at Hellingly Church is very active covering families and those coming to christenings and weddings in prayer and positive support. They run the children’s corner for the Sunday services, manage the Friday office for booking weddings and baptisms and run the Loving for Life course each year for wedding couples. On the first Sunday of Advent there is a party for all those baptised during the year. And much more, do come and join them. Their youngest member is 19 years and the eldest over 90. They meet on the second Tuesday of each month in Hellingly Church at 7.15pm and for a shared communion service at 9.30am on the fourth Thursday of each month. Contact Lynne Evans on 01323 845879 to find out more.

PRODUCE AND FLOWER SHOW: A good time was had by all at our show this year with perfect weather allowing the cream teas to be enjoyed outside. Not only did the entrants and visitors enjoy the exhibits and displays but everyone was encouraged to vote for the entry they most liked, the Visitors’ Vote, and the winner was presented with a new trophy, the Edna Ellinor Plate, which commemorates the founder of this show. The flower displays were especially delightful this year and the standard of entries in every class was very high. In a departure from previous years all winners received a handmade plant label with relevant coloured ribbon attached so they will be able to display their achievements in their potting sheds for years to come. Winners of the children’s classes still receive a small cash prize which we hope is more fun for them. Thanks to the judges and especially Jean Griffin from BBC Radio Kent who also took part in a Questions and Answers session which a great many found very helpful.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Coming soon: Chef Demo and three-course meal, Wedding Showcase, Halloween weekend, Winter Craft and Gift Fair. For more details visit www.sussexpast.co.uk/events.

ARLINGTON PC: The next meeting is on Thursday at 7.30pm Upper Dicker Village Hall. Draft minutes of July 20 meeting see www.arlington parish.org.uk for all APC information.

VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE: The next meeting is on Thursday October 26 at 7.30pm.

AUTUMN FAIR: Advance notice that this will be on Saturday November 25 from 11am to 2pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Details to follow.