Hellingly & Horsebridge

WEDDING FAIR: Meet the wedding team on Sunday between 11am and 3pm. The Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill, Hellingly will be showcasing their venue, suppliers, cars, cakes, photographers, stationery, decorators and much more. There is free parking and entry.

MICHELHAM PRIORY: Coming soon: Chef Demo and three-course meal, Wedding Showcase, Halloween weekend, Winter Craft and Gift Fair. For more details visit www.sussexpast.co.uk/events.

VILLAGE HALL COMMITTEE: The next meeting is on Thursday at 7.30pm.

AUTUMN FAIR: Advance notice that this will be on Saturday November 25 from 11am to 2pm in Upper Dicker Village Hall. Details to follow.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: Sunday is the Michelham Priory Wedding Showcase. The barn will be beautifully dressed for a wedding and the dedicated wedding team will be on hand to welcome you and answer any questions you may have. Many trusted local suppliers and wedding experts will also be exhibiting to provide tips, advice and inspiration for your wedding day. As well as the chance to explore the beautiful barn, the stunning priory mansion will be open and you can wander at your leisure around the seven-acre grounds and stroll along the moat walk. Also included will be a free goody bag for every couple, welcome drinks and canapes, ample free parking, competitions and special offers, cafe open onsite for light lunches or afternoon tea and cake. If you have any questions about the wedding showcase please do not hesitate to contact Georgie at weddingsmich@sussexpast.co.uk.

HALLOWEEN WEEKEND: Over the Saturday and Sunday, October 28 and 29, from 10.30am to 4pm at Michelham Priory, there will be traditional entertainment with Punch and Judy, crafts, trails and heaps of scary Halloween fun with Crazee Hazzee. Family ghost hunt, 5pm to 8pm. Please pre-book. If you need a break from this haunting experience, come and relax in our café and treat yourself to our delicious Halloween-inspired menu.