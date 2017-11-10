Hellingly & Horsebridge

CHARITY WORKSHOP DAY: Come and visit Norm and Sarah on tomorrow, Saturday, between 10am and 3pm at Just Jones Interiors, Unit 14, The Granary Business Centre, North Street, for their charity event at their showroom and workshop in Hellingly. There will be a brickwork table making workshop with Norm, Sarah will be running an up-cycling workshop. There will be a creative station for the children, tea and cakes, prize draw and more. All proceeds from the brickwork table will go to charity once sold. 10 percent of all furniture sales made on the day will go to our three charities BBC Children in Need, The Brain Tumour Charity and Medical Detection Dogs.

CRAFT AND GIFTS FAIR: This weekend at Michelham Priory on Saturday and Sunday from 10.30am to 4pm. Festive fun and tasty treats with over 100 stalls, decorations and music. Get all your Christmas shopping done in one go. Entry is adult £7, senior £6, student £6, child £4, disabled £4.

WEDDING SHOWCASE: This Sunday at Blackstock Estate, Grove Hill between 10am and 3pm this free event gives you the opportunity to look around this lovely wedding venue, meet the wedding team, suppliers, cars, cakes, photographers and much more. You can sample wedding foods and walk around the grounds. Parking and entry is free and if you have any enquiries please call (01323) 848006.

LADIES WHO LATTE: This networking group for ladies in business meets on Tuesday between 10am and noon at the Boship Lions Hotel, Lower Dicker. The event is free but please bring along £3 for coffee. Book your place at hailshamlwl.eventbrite.co.uk.

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Next Saturday at Hellingly Village Hall from 10am till noon. There will be cake, kitchen and bathroom, toy, book stalls, raffle, tombola and refreshments.

SERVICE OF THANKS: On Wednesday at 6.30pm there will be a Service of thanks for Dr Colin Tourle’s Medical Charity, IASIS, which provides medical assistance to people who are marginalised either because of conflict, poverty or the remoteness of their homes.

CONCERT: On Saturday November 25 there is a Wealden Brass concert, at 6.30pm at Hellingly Church. Tickets £8 to include light refreshments, available on the door or call 01323 841685.

2ND HELLINGLY RAINBOWS: Update: 2nd Hellingly Rainbows opened on April 18 this year and have had a fun-packed, busy first term. Karen Shaw (Lapwing) reports: We are very happy to have opened in Rainbows 30th birthday year and thoroughly enjoyed the Division Celebration Day at our local Division Campsite and our District Traditional Birthday Party. The Rainbows rapidly learnt the Rainbow opening and closing songs and they are taking it in turns to take our mascot, Olivia, home for a week. During the term the girls worked towards their Roundabout the Seasons Badge by planting seeds donated by Kew Gardens, growing sunflowers, making suncatchers, edible fireworks, bees and marshmallow igloos and mud modelling with air-drying clay. They were all presented with their well-earned badge at the final meeting of term, a teddy bears picnic. Two meetings were held at the Division Campsite which the Rainbows took full advantage of and are looking forward to going to again. We followed a bird treasure trail, cooked s’mores and sang campfire songs and even had the Rainbow Promise Ceremony around the campfire where the Rainbows were presented with their Promise Badge and Certificate and two badges for their camp blankets. We were invited to join 1st Heathfield Rainbows and 1st Chiddingly Rainbows on their Rainbow Sleepover where we all had a great time making campfire tea light holders, trying pyrography, playing team games, cooking Rolo s’mores, icing biscuits with trail signs and making more new friends, amongst other things. We would like to thank Hailsham Lions for their generous donation which has helped us to do so much. We are all looking forward with great anticipation to more fun in the September term as we will be working towards our “Hats Off to Rainbows” badge and a Queens Guide Exploration of Bath Challenge Badge. We would love for some new Rainbows to come and join in the fun. Ring Karen on 01435 868304 to find out more.

COFFEE MORNINGS: Dicker Hall 10.40am to noon Thursday mornings. Book exchange or purchase 20p.

ARLINGTON PARISH COUNCIL: Next meeting, Thursday at 7.30pm Arlington Village Hall. Draft minutes of the last meeting in September are available in the village shop or on the website at www.arlingtonparish.org.uk.

AUTUMN FAIR: This is in a couple of weeks’ time on Saturday November 25 from 11am to 2pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Stalls, raffle and tombola, refreshments and light bite lunches. Further details from Glynis on 01323 846924 or Jenny on 844687.

DICKER QUILTERS: The group meets on the second and fourth Mondays in the month from 1.30pm to 3.30pm in Dicker Village Hall. Further details from Brenda on 01323 849835 or Gill on 01323 844867.