Hellingly & Horsebridge

CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Hellingly Village Hall from 10am till noon. There will be cake, kitchen and bathroom, toys, book stalls, raffle, tombola and refreshments. For Hellingly Church Causes.

CONCERT: On Saturday November 25 there is a Wealden Brass concert, at 6.30pm at Hellingly Church. Tickets £8 to include light refreshments, available on the door or call 01323 841685.

CHARITY WORKSHOP DAY: Organiser Jo Pollard reports: We at Just Jones, were absolutely blown away with the amazing turnout on Saturday for our charity event. Visitors from afar were able to meet Sarah, the presenter from Money For Nothing, who was creating a fabric coat of arms, and help Norman make a brickwork dining table, with other games, workshops, teas and coffee. We have already raised a staggering £1900 with the table still to be sold. A huge thank you to all the local businesses who donated such fabulous prizes and those that came and helped make the day such a success.

COMEDY NIGHT: The event at Blackstock Estate on November 24 has sold out.

THE PLOUGH INN: Quiz every Tuesday from 7pm. Bottle of wine for winning team each week. £1 entry and leading team to win a hamper. Live music Sunday afternoon. Like to perform? contact Angelina for an audition.

AUTUMN FAIR: Saturday November 25 from 11am to 2pm at Upper Dicker Village Hall. Stalls, raffle and tombola, refreshments and light bite lunches. Further details from Glynis on 01323 846924 or Jenny on 844687.