Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: From January 8 all church services will be at Herstmonceux whilst building works take place at Wartling, this will be for a minimum of two months. The next service at All Saints will therefore be this Sunday at 8am Holy Communion (BCP) and the Wartling service now at All Saints is at 10am Holy Communion (CW). 6pm Epiphany Evensong.

WALKING GROUP: There is a walk on Sunday for the Lewes circular which is approximately 4 miles and optional pub lunch with Lita on 846191. For more information, please contact the walk leader. If in doubt about the difficulty of a walk or if the weather is poor please ring the leader before setting out. You are responsible for your own well-being and are advised to carry basic first-aid and drinking water. Mobile phone numbers which may be useful: Sue 07512 652962, Helen 07925 122448.

