Herstmonceux & Wartling

WARTLING CHURCH: The official opening of the new facilities at Wartling is on Easter Sunday from 2.45pm. You are invited to St Mary Magdalene Church Wartling when the Bishop of Lewis the Rt Rev Richard Jackson will officially dedicate and open the new facilities. Refreshments will be provided.

MESSY CHURCH: No meeting this month.

EASTER SERVICES: St Mary Magdalene Wartling, Easter Sunday, 8am Holy Communion. All Saints, Easter Day, 10am Family Service and Holy Communion 5pm. Confirmation Service with Bishop of Lewes.

ST GEORGE’S DAY: On Saturday April 22, the village hall will be host to a band of people wishing to celebrate St George’s Day with bangers and mash on offer followed by apple pie and cream. (Veggie and gluten-free options available). Licensed bar, raffle, dancing and singing along with the Catsfield Steamers. Tickets £15 in advance only, available from Gillian 832578 or 07718 023831 and Laurence 832660 or 07890 864775.

RAY AND SHELDON: As Good Friday falls on a normal club afternoon, there is only one meeting during April this year. Therefore, on Friday April 28 we welcome a representative from the Friends of Eastbourne Hospital to give us a talk. Come ready with any questions and someone will give you an answer. The usual venue is the small hall of Herstmonceux Village Hall at 2pm with tea, cakes and raffle. Ring Anne (secretary) on 01323 441244 if you need information on the club.

EVENING WALK: If you would like to join this friendly group of walkers on Tuesday evening. Give Sue a ring on 832016. They will be meeting at 6.30pm in Herstmonceux car park for a walk of around three miles. Please check before you set out.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY: The first meeting of the Windmill Hill branch of 2017 was a departure from the usual format. Entitled Private Passions, members gave short presentations on subjects they are passionate about plants, organic farming, baking for the show, botanical painting and pottery. As with all experiments, things did not go as smoothly as usual, but everybody agreed that it had been an interesting and enjoyable evening. The next meeting appealed to those particularly who would like to try growing dahlias this year. There was a visit from a specialist dahlia nursery, with dahlias to buy on the night.

THE WINDMILL: The Windmill at Windmill Hill will be open to the public from 2.30pm to 5pm on Easter Sunday, Easter Monday and Sunday April 30 and throughout the rest of the season. Please see website for details.

WOMEN’S INSTITUTE: For the April meeting, they will be welcoming Simon Rooksby who will be talking about Computers for Charities. This locally-based charity has, since its formation in 1994, handled in excess of 250,000 computer systems to the benefit of a large number of projects and organisations across the UK and in 106 countries worldwide. The charity refurbishes donated computer equipment and develops home-grown programmes to aid the disadvantaged. So far, they have helped over 100,000 children to have access to computers and have developed adult learning programmes, too. Come along and find out more, all welcome. The date for the meeting is April 19 at 7.30pm in the village hall. For more information please contact Secretary Sue Stewart on 01323 833450.

