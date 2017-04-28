Herstmonceux & Wartling

WALKING GROUP: On Sunday the group will be walking at Chelwood Gate of about 5 miles with Helen 845684. If you would like to go along, please give her a ring for the details. On Tuesday evening they will be meeting at 6.30pm at Cuckoo Trail car park, Horam for a circular walk of about 3miles. Ring Sue 832016 to register.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP). All Saints, 10am Healing Service, 6pm Combined service with Free Church.

PLANT SALE: All Saints Annual Plant Sale is on Saturday May 6 at 10am at the village hall.

THE WINDMILL: Dates of public opening in May: Monday, Bank Holiday. Sundays May 7, May 14 is National Mills Day 10.30am to 4.30pm, May 28 and Monday May 29 May Bank Holiday. Appointments at other times and for group visits, please telephone 01323 833033.

HEARING AIDS: Maintenance session and battery replacement at Herstmonceux Information Centre on Friday May 5 from 9.30 to 11am. Please book in advance.

STARGAZING EVENING: The Wealden Astronomical Society will be on hand with telescopes at the Observatory Science Centre on Saturday May 6 from 8pm to 12.30am. All welcome.

