Herstmonceux & Wartling

WALKING GROUP: Ring Sue 832016 to register.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong. All Saints: 10am Family Service.

PLANT SALE: The annual Plant Sale in aid of All Saints Church Herstmonceux will be held at the village hall tomorrow, Saturday. Doors will open at 10am, entrance fee £1 to include refreshments. Come and join us for an enjoyable morning and pick up a bargain for your garden.

THE WINDMILL: The windmill is open on Sunday from 10.30am to 4.30pm.

STARGAZING EVENING: The Wealden Astronomical Society will be on hand with telescopes at the Observatory Science Centre tomorrow, Saturday, evening from 8pm to 12.30am. All welcome.

COFFEE MORNING: The next is on Saturday May 13 and will be at Wartling Church. This is a time just to enjoy a cup of coffee/tea with cakes or biscuits, and sometimes scones in good company. 10Am to noon, come and join us.

JIM BOND: Do they mean James Bond? Well if you want to find out, go along and listen to a talk for the Ray and Sheldon over 60s Club next Friday May 12 at 2pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall. Enquiries to Anne on 441244.

