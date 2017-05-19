Herstmonceux & Wartling

WALKING GROUP: On Tuesday at 6.30pm meet at Jevington car park for a Butts Brow circular walk of approximately three miles. Please ring walk leaders Sue 832016 or Trudy 845597 to register if you would like to go along.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP). All Saints: 10am Holy Communion (CW) 3.30pm Reid Hall, Messy Church.

RAY AND SHELDON: The next gathering of the over 60s group is at Herstmonceux Village Hall on Friday May 26 at 2pm. There will be a talk by Wendy Dolan on Creative Stitches and Textiles. If you are interested in coming along or joining the group, please contact Anne on 441244 for details.

ASTRONOMICAL SOCIETY: Come along for an open evening at the Observatory Science Centre today, Friday, and tomorrow, Saturday, from 8pm to 12.30am. All welcome.

CASTLE CONNECTIONS: Tomorrow, Saturday, and Sunday Herstmonceux Castle will be celebrating the work of those who ensure the castle occupies a place at the heart of the community. For two days, societies, associations and charities with whom the castle has some form of connection will be showcasing their work to visitors at this event. So often, the work of the those connected to the castle is known to just a few, and this event is the chance to raise awareness among all who work at or visit the castle. For example, did you know that we work alongside local bee-keepers and have beehives on site to encourage ecological diversity? The societies so far signed up include Forest School, Archers of Herstmonceux, the Eastbourne Bee-keepers Association, Bexhill 100 Motoring Club, Knights of Herstmonceux, East Sussex Falconry. And there are so many more! All activities on offer, such as the archery, are included in the entry fee.

ANNA COLLS SINGERS: There is a spring concert tomorrow, Saturday in Herstmonceux Castle ballroom at 7.30pm. For booking and details visit the website www.herstmonceux castle.com/events. Aanna Colls who graduated from the Guildhall School of Music has enjoyed a distinguished solo singing career with the BBC Singers and leading orchestras in both the UK and overseas. The Aanna Colls Singers are her pupils who sing together in an ensemble of 22 for this concert.

OPEN GARDEN: Carters Corner Farm is holding an open garden event in aid of the Friends of EDGH on Wednesday from 10.30am to 4pm. It has a country garden, small lake, woodland walk and animals. Entry is by donation.

