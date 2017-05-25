Herstmonceux & Wartling

HANGING BASKET DEMO: On Saturday June 3 from 3pm to 4pm at Lime Cross Nursery, you can join co-owner Vicky Tate for an enthralling, hands on hanging basket demonstration. Vicky will run through the fundamentals and offer plenty of invaluable tips along the way. Enjoy a glass of fizz to celebrate at the end. Cost is £30 which includes a stunning hanging basket to take home with you. Spaces are limited so online and in-store booking is essential at limecross.co.uk.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 10am Morning Prayer (CW). All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Celtic Worship.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday Sylvia (469196) is leading the Ashburnham Orchids and Iron walk of approximately five miles. If you would like to go along please ring for the details. If you would like to go on the Tuesday evening Herstmonceux Castle walk of approximately three miles ring Mary Ann on 833749.

NGS OPEN GARDEN: Herstmonceux Castle is supporting the National Gardens Scheme for charities tomorrow, Saturday. It will be open from 10am to 6pm and the cost will be £6 and £3 concessions. There will be cream teas and light lunches available.

