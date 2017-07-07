Herstmonceux & Wartling

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 10am Holy Communion (CW). All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP).

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday meet Andy and Karen (833040) at Hailsham Leisure Centre at 10am for a 5.5 mile Eridge walk. On Tuesday at 6.30pm, meet Rosemary (842032) at Crowlink National Trust car park, for a cliff top walk to Birling Gap of 3 miles. Please always ring the walk leader before you set out to confirm details, that the walk is still going ahead and to let them know you are coming.

CASTLE TATTOO: There is an open-air concert at Herstmonceux Castle on Sunday. BYO rugs and picnic. It is for the ABF Soldiers charity. Gates open at 5.30pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets are £10 and U16s £5. Contact (01323) 834479.

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s club meets next Friday July 14 for a bingo afternoon starting at 2pm in the village hall. Enquiries to 01323 441244.

