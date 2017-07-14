Herstmonceux & Wartling

FLOWER SHOW: If you would like to take part in the Windmill Hill Flower Show on Saturday August 5, then you can pick up an entry form from Herstmonceux Health Centre, Information Centre, Lime Cross Nursery, Windmill Hill Stores, Boreham Mill Nursery, The Bull’s Head and the Lamb Inn, Wartling. It is from 2pm to 4.30pm and will include lots of categories for all ages and children’s categories. All children that enter win a prize. New entrants especially welcome. Flowers, vegetables, flower arrangements, home produce, handicrafts, photography and lots more.

COFFEE MORNING: The Vitality Villages coffee morning is on Monday at 10am until noon in the Great Space Herstmonceux Health Centre. Fun morning of reminiscing about growing up, looking back and sharing the first record, favourite star and many more fun questions served with a cup of tea/coffee and cake. SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP). All Saints: 10am Holy Communion (CW).

DIG FOR VICTORY: There have been some changes to the Classes for 2017 so those who like to compete with their flowers, vegetables, home baking or photography should be aware that Entry Forms are available from the Herstmonceux Village Information Centre and from The Merrie Harriers in Cowbeech. The event is on August 6.

HEARING BUS: The mobile unit will be visiting Herstmonceux on Thursday August 3, and will be in The Village Hall Car Park, Hailsham Road from 10.30am to 3.30pm. East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The vehicle, which is funded by the Big Lottery, is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests (if time permits). The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk.

WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday meet Di (833229) at Bodle Street village hall at 6.30pm for a local walk of approximately 3 miles. Please always ring the walk leader before you set out to confirm details, that the walk is still going ahead and to let them know you are coming.

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s club meets next on Friday July 28 starting at 2pm in the village hall. Lyn Purdy will be giving a talk on Flower Arranging. Enquiries to 01323 441244.

MESSY CHURCH: There will be no meetings in July and August as there will be a break until September. All the Messy Church team hope you enjoy your summer.

COFFEE MORNING: This is in Wartling Church on Saturday July 22 from 10am to noon. There will be plenty of cakes, tea, coffee and very good company.

HEARING RESOURCES: The next sessions are on July 14 and 28, August 4 and 18 (not August 11 and 25) between 9.30am and 11am when they are able to offer maintenance on most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries.

LET’S PARTY ON: Book a table and invite your friends on Saturday July 22 at 7pm at The Reid Hall, Boreham Street for a barbecue, bar and dancing to the fabulous Chandeliers live band. The tickets are £20 can be booked on 01323 832590 or 07801 708937.

HAMPERS AND CHAMPERS: There will be Proms on the Green at Rushlake Green on Sunday July 30 from 6pm. Bring your own picnics, chairs, blankets for an evening with Warbleton Brass Band and guest opera singer Sidonie Winter. No tickets required, retiring collection. Free parking, relaxed atmosphere.

A MONK’S TALE: Relics, Revolt and Reformation. A new comedy with songs and sketches for 2017 celebrating the 500th Anniversary of Martin Luther and 95 Theses, which kick started the Reformation, one of the biggest shake ups of the Christian Church in its history. From the team behind The God Particle Play, think Horrible Histories and Monty Python, written and directed by James Carey (credits include Miranda, Bluestone 42, My Family, My Hero, Citizen Khan, Another Case of Milton Jones) suitable for all ages, approx 1 hr. Saturday September 23, 7.30pm for 8pm, Herstmonceux Village Hall. Cash bar. Tickets in advance https:// www.wegottickets.com/ event/397034 are £7.50 and £5 plus booking fee or on the door subject to availability £10 and £7.50. For more information visit www.amonkstale. Net, @amonkstale.

