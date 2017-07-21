Herstmonceux & Wartling

OPEN GARDENS: Today, Friday, for Demelza and on Wednesday for Friends of Eastbourne District General Hospital, Fine Oaks at Hammer Lane, Cowbeech TN21 9HF is a colourful productive garden and will be open from 11am to 5pm on Friday and from 10.30am to 12.30am and 2pm to 4pm on Wednesday. There will be refreshments and various stalls on both occasions.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 10am Morning Prayer (CW). All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Celtic Worship.

HEARING BUS: The mobile unit will be visiting Herstmonceux on Thursday August 3, and will be in The Village Hall Car Park, Hailsham Road from 10.30am to 3.30pm.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday meet Sue (832016) at 10am at Herstmonceux car park for a Battle Great Wood and around walk of 5.5 miles. On Tuesday the group meets Robin and Wendy (842995) at 6.30pm at the beach huts, Cinque Ports Way, St Leonards for a circular walk with refreshments. If you would like to go on either walk please contact the walk leader in the first instance for details, to see if the walk is still going ahead and to register so they know to expect you.

RAY AND SHELDON: The over 60s club meets next on Friday July 28 starting at 2pm in the village hall. Lyn Purdy will be giving a talk on Flower Arranging. Enquiries to 01323 441244.

MESSY CHURCH: There will be no meetings in July and August as there will be a break until September. All the Messy Church team hope you enjoy your summer.

HEARING RESOURCES: The next sessions are on July 28, August 4 and 18 (not August 11 and 25) between 9.30am and 11am when they are able to offer maintenance on most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries.

HAMPERS AND CHAMPERS: There will be Proms on the Green at Rushlake Green on Sunday July 30 from 6pm. Bring your own picnics, chairs, blankets for an evening with Warbleton Brass Band and guest opera singer Sidonie Winter. No tickets required, retiring collection. Free parking, relaxed atmosphere.

WONDERFUL WEATHER: There is a workshop for youngsters at the Observatory Science Centre on Thursday. Booking is essential and more details can be found on their website.

