Herstmonceux & Wartling

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) All Saints: 10am Healing Service. 6pm Combined service at the Free Church.

HEARING BUS: The mobile unit will be visiting Herstmonceux on Thursday. It will be in The Village Hall Car Park, Hailsham Road from 10.30am t 3.30pm. East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The vehicle, which is funded by the Big Lottery, is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests (if time permits). The bus is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. For further information please contact: East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk.

EVENING WALKS GROUP: On Tuesday meet Judith (485769) at 6.30pm in Dover Road, Polegate for a circular walk of approximately three miles. Please contact her for details and to register.

FLOWER SHOW: Come along to Windmill Hill, Saturday August 5 from 2pm to 4.30pm at The Reid Hall, Boreham Street. Entrance £1, children free. There will be flowers, vegetables, flower arrangements, home produce, handicrafts, photography, special classes for children; all children win a prize, new entrants especially welcome. Enjoy teas and cakes, raffle, tombola and stalls. Schedules (with entry forms) are available from Herstmonceux Health Centre, Herstmonceux Information Centre, Lime Cross Nursery, Windmill Hill Stores, Boreham Mill Nursery, The Bull’s Head, Lamb Inn Wartling.

DIG FOR VICTORY: The Cowbeech village fair takes place on Sunday August 6. Gates open at 1.30pm. There will be a Companion Dog Show with new agility event. There is also a new award for Best Period Costume for those aged up to and including 15 years old, themed as evacuees, Land Army or Home Guard. Try to avoid expensive, shop bought, outfits. Plenty of photo ops possible with the re-enactors of Easy Company. No separate charge to take part. There will also be some events taken from the Cowbeech Fete of 1947 - 70 years on for the Platinum Anniversary.

HEARING RESOURCES: The next session August 4 and 18 (not August 11 and 25) between 9.30am and 11am when they are able to offer maintenance on most types of hearing aids and replacement batteries.

HAMPERS AND HAMPERS: There will be Proms on the Green at Rushlake Green on Sunday from 6pm. Bring your own picnics, chairs, blankets for an evening with Warbleton Brass Band and guest opera singer Sidonie Winter. No tickets required, retiring collection. Free parking, relaxed atmosphere.

