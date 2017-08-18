Herstmonceux & Wartling

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP). All Saints: August

10am Holy Communion (CW).

WALKS GROUP: There is a local evening walk of 5-6 miles from Bodle Street on Sunday with Sylvia (832243). Meet 10am in Herstmonceux car park. Ring to let her know you are coming along and to register. There is an evening walk on Tuesday of 3.5 miles with drinks in the pub afterwards. Meet Helen (845684) at Blackboys Inn at 6.30pm again ringing to let her know you are coming along and in case of any changes.

MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL: This will be taking place at Herstmonceux Castle over the whole bank holiday weekend from Friday 25 to Monday 28th. For all the information you need go to www.englandsmedievalfestival.com.

TALENT COMPETITION: Back in June £200 was raised for Water Aid through a Wartling’s Got Talent event. Performers, William, Noa, Ben, Leon and Daisy as well as Alan Hassell for sponsoring the piano, are all offered many thanks for their part in this classical music concert. Thanks also to the band of talented resident artists – Kevin, Andrzej and Emma. It was a lovely evening.

FREE CHURCH: Last month’s breakfast club was relaxed and enjoyable as always. Over the past few months, the children have been enjoying a story time based around Pilgrim’s Progress and making different pieces of equipment such as swords, shields, crowns and telescopes. This month the story time came to an end and involved a perseverance race. For this pasta and straw race, the children had to carry all their equipment. They were all very good sports and kept going to the end.

Also in July, the Youth Club hosted their end of term barbecue. The young people and their families enjoyed burgers and sausages followed by assorted sweet treats and fruit. Also joining them were friends from church who agreed it was a lovely evening. Youth Club will be meeting again on 15 September and currently has spaces to join, so young people aged 11 – 16 years are invited to come along on Fridays during term time at 7.30 – 9pm.

NGS GARDEN TRAIL: Congratulations are offered to all the garden owners and visitors who joined the Herstmonceux Parish Trail for the NGS last month – over £1309 was raised.

DROP-IN SURGERY: The Parish Council holds a drop-in Surgery on the last Saturday of every month from 10am to 12 noon. You are invited to go along and share your thoughts and comments. He next session is on 26 August. All welcome. The Parish Office is at 4, The Old Forge, Gardner Street (01323) 833312.

