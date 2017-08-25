Herstmonceux & Wartling

CRAFT WORKSHOPS: On Saturday September 9 there is an Introduction to Warm Glass - Tack Fusing. Create fused jewellery pieces with texture. Cost is £20 which includes materials. Also, on Monday September 18 there is a Card Technique Series - Zentangles, creative doodling for a £5 donation to Epilepsy Action Doodle Day. Book 01323819216. Both workshops are at The Malthouse in Herstmonceux from 2pm to 4pm.

JUMBLE PLEASE: Start sorting out your jumble now for the Grand Jumble Sale on Saturday September 30 at Herstmonceux Village Hall between 10am and noon. Coffee/tea and biscuits 50p. Drop off jumble for the sale on Friday September 29 between 2pm and 8pm at the village hall.

SUNDAY SERVICES: This Sunday at St Mary Magdalene: 10am Morning Prayer (CW). All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Compline.

WALKS GROUP: There is a local evening walk of three miles on Tuesday with Rosemary 842032 and Lita 843943. Meet at The Gun, Gun Hill at 6.30pm for a circular pub walk. Ring either walk leader to let her know you are coming along and in case of any changes.

MEDIEVAL FESTIVAL: This will be taking place at Herstmonceux Castle over the whole bank holiday weekend. For all the information you need go to www.englandsmedievalfestival.com.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.