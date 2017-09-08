Herstmonceux & Wartling

CRAFT WORKSHOPS: At the Malthouse tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm you can learn how to create fused jewellery pieces with texture. Cost is £20 which includes materials. Also on Monday September 18 from 2pm to 4pm there is a Card Technique Series - Zentangles, creative doodling for a £5 donation to Epilepsy Action Doodle Day. Book either or both workshops on 01323 819216.

OPEN WINDMILL: This Sunday the windmill at Windmill Hill, (A271 between Herstmonceux and Boreham Street) will be open from 11am to 4pm as part of the Heritage Open Days scheme. There will be a barbecue, a virtual tour for those that may not wish to, or be able to manage the guided tour, teas and cakes, Vitality Villages Singers, community activities and information. Free parking at the Horseshoe Inn.

CHURCH SERVICES: All Saints: Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP). St Mary Magdalene: 10am Holy Communion (CW).

WALKING GROUP: The next Sunday walk group will meet on September 17 at 10am at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a walk around the Lower Dicker and Camberlot area. If you would like to go along, ring Lita on 843943 in the first instance for details, to register and in case there are any changes.

THE WORLD GARDENER: On Tuesday September 19, as part of the Hailsham Festival of Art and Culture, there will be An Audience with Tom Hart Dyke, The World Gardener at Lime Cross Nursery. The evening starts at 7pm to 9pm and is £12pp. TV gardening presenter, plant expert and modern day plant hunter, Tom Hart Dyke first shot to international prominence in 2000 when he and his travelling companion, Paul Winder, were kidnapped in the Colombian jungle on a plant hunting expedition that went dangerously wrong. Join Tom for this enthralling talk and presentation about his ordeal in the Colombian jungle, how he planned his dream garden and how The World Garden is taking shape today. Tom will also sign copies of his books; The Cloud Garden and An Englishman’s Home on the evening. Licensed bar and refreshments available. To book visit Lime Cross Nursery, Herstmonceux, call Tamsin Webb 01323 833229, or email her at tamsin.webb@limecross.co.uk.

