Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Evensong (BCP). St Mary Magdalene: 10am Holy Communion (CW).

WINDMILL SYMPHONOVA: On October 14 the Windmill Hill Windmill Trust is one of four local charities selected to benefit from the proceeds of the launch Symphonova concert at Herstmonceux Castle. Tickets are just £15 and can be purchased on line or by telephone. Telephone booking: Freephone number: 0870 8200054. On line booking website: https://castleconcerts. yapsody.com/event/index/138116/ castle-concerts-series-launch-concert.

QUIRKY SUSSEX: On Friday October 20 there will be a talk at Herstmonceux Village Hall by Kevin Gordon with all proceeds to The Windmill Hill Windmill Trust. Tickets on the door for just £6. This will be an interesting and lively presentation and we hope to see you there.

RAY AND SHELDON: The next meeting of the Over 60s Club is on Friday October 13 in Herstmonceux Village Hall at 2pm. The speaker is Colin Baker on USA National Parks. Enquiries 01323 441244.