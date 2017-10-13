Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 10am Holy Communion (CW). St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 4pm Herstmonceux Village Hall, Messy Church.

THE WINDMILL: Two events coming up soon to support The Windmill at Windmill Hill Trust. Tomorrow, Saturday, there is a Symphonova concert at Herstmonceux Castle. Tickets £15 on Freephone 0870 8200054 or online at. Then on Friday October 20 there will be a talk at Herstmonceux Village Hall by Kevin Gordon. Tickets on the door for just £6. This will be an interesting and lively presentation.

WALKS GROUP: on Sunday at 10am meet Sue (832016) at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a walk at The Chattri and Clayton Windmills of six miles. Bring a snack. Ring for details and to register.

RAY AND SHELDON: This over 60s club next meets on Friday October 27 at Herstmonceux village hall at 2pm. It is their AGM and there will also be a Bring and Buy sale. Enquiries about the club to Ann on 441244.

COWBEECH BONFIRE: This year’s event is on Friday October 27 and celebrations and events start 6pm to 10pm at The Merrie Harriers. There will be fancy dress, pumpkin carving, bonfire, fireworks, hog roast, barbecue and bar. For more information visit their Facebook page.

HALLOWEEN HORRORS: Herstmonceux Castle is hosting a day of spooky goings on with all-day family fun on Sunday 29 October from 10am to 4pm. Come in costume for a chance to win Best Dressed Ghost or Best Spooktacular Family. There will be Cookie Decorating, Spell-ing Trail, Decaying Corpse Game, Castle Tours, Wizard Story-telling, Frankenstein Bowling, and so much more to do. Go along for a bewitching day at Herstmonceux Castle. Normal Gardens Grounds charges apply £6 adults, £5 concessions, children U16 £3, children U5 free. Family £14.