Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Celtic Worship. St Mary Magdalene: 10am Morning Prayer (CW).

QUIRKY SUSSES: Today, Friday, at 7.30pm there will be a talk at Herstmonceux Village Hall by Kevin Gordon in aid of the Windmill at Windmill Hill Trust. Tickets on the door for just £6. This will be an interesting and lively presentation.

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday October 29 at 10am meet Judith (485769) and Sally (07793 042045) in Dover Road, Polegate for a mystery walk in Polegate are of 4 to 5 miles. Ring either walk leader for details and to register.

RAY AND SHELDON: This over 60s club next meets next Friday October 27 at Herstmonceux village hall at 2pm. It is their AGM and there will also be a Bring and Buy sale. Enquiries about the club to Ann on 441244.

COWBEECH BONFIRE: The musical theme this year is The Power of Pop with a selection of epic chart toppers for a musically choreographed fireworks display. This event will be held in Cowbeech on Friday October 27. It is usually well attended so it will be a good idea to arrive early. There is free entry for the Fancy Dress and Pumpkin Carving competitions and there are cash prizes for the winners with sweet treats for all entrants. This year, for the first time, it will be held on the new patio at the rear of the Merrie Harriers Inn to provide greater distance between the young entrants and the main road. Judging starts at 6.30pm so entrants should arrive earlier to be certain to be included. The entrance to the bonfire field is opposite the Hammer Lane junction and the gates will be opened at 6.30pm with the BBQ, Hog Roast and licensed bar all ready to serve. Costs for entrance have been maintained at the same level as last year. Fancy dress and pumpkins free, children under school age free, primary school age £1, secondary school age and adults £5. To quote a visitor last year who compared the event favourably with a display that had been seen at a renowned Stately Home attraction ‘Wow, the fireworks tonight were incredible! Amazing job by the pyro team and everyone who makes the event happen. Dare I say the fireworks and sound system were loads better than the ones we saw yesterday at Longleat’. This is an event that for spectacle, enjoyment and value for money stands head and shoulders above others in the locale and your attendance will be helping to support good causes as any financial surplus is distributed locally. In April 2017 £9000 was donated to a range of local organisations so you can be assured that this bonfire event is not just money going up in smoke!

HALLOWEEN HORRORS: Herstmonceux Castle is hosting a day of spooky goings on with all-day family fun on Sunday October 29 from 10am to 4pm. Come in costume for a chance to win Best Dressed Ghost or Best Spooktacular Family. There will be Cookie Decorating, Spell-ing Trail, Decaying Corpse Game, Castle Tours, Wizard Story-telling, Frankenstein Bowling, and so much more to do. Go along for a bewitching day at Herstmonceux Castle. Normal Gardens Grounds charges apply £6 adults, £5 concessions, children U16 £3, children U5 free. Family £14.

SONGS IN THE CASTLE: The venue is The Ballroom, Herstmonceux Castle on Saturday October 28 at 7.30pm. Enjoy Sea Pictures Elgar, Alto Rhapsody Brahms, Songs from the Shows and Opera Arias by Mezzo Rebecca Anstey and Colin Hughes on piano. Tickets are £10 from counterpointac@aol.com, hughesmusician @gmail.com or phone 07947 610843.

FUNGI FORAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm join local fungi enthusiast Victoria on an exploration of Lime Cross Nursery, hunting out and identifying fungi friends, followed by a workshop where you will get to handle the specimens and discuss mushroomy topics whilst sipping on a glass of fizz around the fire pit down by the lake. Cost is £15. Book online or call 01323 833229 (shop) or in-store.

HALLOWEEN STORYTELLING: There will be Children’s Halloween Story Telling on Saturday October 28 at Lime Cross Nursery at 11am, Noon and 1pm (20 mins). This is a free event with author, Caroline Cutmore. Join in on this captivating group story telling session in the spooky log cabin at Lime Cross (suitable for children aged between 6 to 12 years old.) Caroline will read a section from her new book engaging with children and parents, making them eager to find out more. This is a fun and informal event, that is designed to encourage children’s passion for reading and get them in the Halloween spirit. Call 01323 833229 (shop) / e mail helen@limecross.co.uk to book.

SISTER ACT: HATS present this production directed and produced by Chris and Linda Thompson at Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 7 to 11. Performances are nightly 7.30pm and Saturday Matinee 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 and £8 child available from Stevens and Carter Hailsham (01323) 840444, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux (01323) 819216, Caprice Hair Fashions, Herstmonceux (01323) 832117.

LIGHT FANTASTIC: A workshop at Herstmonceux Castle on Tuesday for 6 to 8 years from 2pm to 4.30pm at the Science Centre, Wartling Road. Booking essential on (01323) 832731. Visit www.the-observatory.org for details.