Herstmonceux & Wartling

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 10am Family Service. St Mary Magdalene: 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 6pm Evensong (BCP).

WALKS GROUP: On Sunday at 10am meet Judith (485769) and Sally (07793 042045) in Dover Road, Polegate for a mystery walk in Polegate of 4 to 5 miles. Ring either walk leader for details and to register.

SISTER ACT: Tickets are selling fast for another great production by this very popular theatre group. HATS present this production directed and produced by Chris and Linda Thompson at Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 7 to 11. There are performances nightly at 7.30pm with the added Saturday Matinee 2.30pm. Tickets are adults £12 and £8 child available from Stevens and Carter Hailsham (01323) 840444, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux (01323) 819216, Caprice Hair Fashions, Herstmonceux (01323) 832117.

REMEMBRANCE CONCERT: The Friends of East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People invites you to a Remembrance themed concert at Herstmonceux Castle in the Ballroom with Diana Gilcrist, Soprano Shelley Katz, Piano and the Castle Choir on Saturday 11th November at 7.30pm. The programme will include well known favourites from the two world wars and Shelley will be playing Chopin’s Piano Sonata No. 3. Tickets: £15, concessions for clients of ESAB £12.50, Students £5. Includes a glass of wine in the interval. Tickets available from Shirley on (01323) 833942 or 07860 263705 or email shirley@shirleyprice.me.uk.

CRAFT TABLE SALE: There is to be a Used Craft Materials Table Sale on Sunday November 26 from 9am to noon at The Woolpack. Crafters selling unwanted papercraft, beads, wool, fabric, haberdashery and more. Enquiries Suzanne Jones email coldfusionglass@aol.com.

REMEMBRANCE WALK: On Sunday November 12 meet at 9am at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a 5-mile Remembrance Day walk to the Airmen’s Grave on Ashdown Forest. Bring a picnic. Please register with Sue on (01323) 832016 or 07512 652962 for details. For your interest, although there is no one buried there, it is a memorial to 6 airmen, the crew of a Wellington bomber, that were part of a 100-strong bombing mission to Cologne. They were forced to turn back in atrocious weather with engine trouble. The plane crashed here on 31 July 1941.