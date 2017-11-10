Herstmonceux & Wartling

REMEMBRANCE CONCERT: The Friends of East Sussex Association of Blind and Partially Sighted People invites you to a Remembrance themed concert at Herstmonceux Castle in the Ballroom with Diana Gilcrist, Soprano Shelley Katz, Piano and the Castle Choir tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm. The programme will include well known favourites from the two world wars and Shelley will be playing Chopin’s Piano Sonata No 3. Tickets £15, concessions for clients of ESAB £12.50, students £5. Includes a glass of wine in the interval. Tickets available from Shirley on (01323) 833942 or 07860 263705 or email shirley@shirleyprice.me.uk.

REMEMBRANCE WALK: On Sunday meet at 9am at Hailsham Leisure Centre for a 5-mile Remembrance Day walk to the Airmen’s’ Grave on Ashdown Forest. Bring a picnic. Please register with Sue on (01323) 832016 or 07512 652962 for details.

CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints, 10.50am Remembrance Sunday Service. St Mary Magdalene, 8am Holy Communion (BCP) 6pm Service for Lost Loved Ones.

SISTER ACT: Tickets are selling fast. Herstmonceux Village Hall from November 7 to 11. Performances nightly at 7.30pm with Saturday Matinee 2.30pm. Tickets adults £12, £8 child from Stevens and Carter, Hailsham (01323) 840444, The Malthouse, Herstmonceux (01323) 819216, Caprice Hair Fashions, Herstmonceux (01323) 832117.

CAN YOU HELP?: Organisers of Herstmonceux Church Christmas Fair would be very grateful for donations of children’s toys (good condition.) Books, bric a brac, cakes and tombola prizes. They will collect from you if you cannot bring them early before 9am on the morning. If you would like a table to sell your craft etc contact Sue on 833485, Pam 833079 or Trudy 832532. Most important yourselves to come along for coffee, mince pies, carols and much more. Put the date in your diary. Herstmonceux church Christmas Fair is on Saturday December 9 from 10am to noon in the village hall.