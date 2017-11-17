Herstmonceux & Wartling

FUNDRAISING DINNER: This evening, Friday, at 7.30pm in the main hall of Herstmonceux Village Hall. The three-course dinner with musical entertainment from the Vitality Villages’ Choir and local singer Rosie Page will cost £16 per head. A bar selling beer, wines and soft drinks will be available. Please contact Sheila Charlton on 01323 833673 for tickets. This is a Vitality Villages fundraising event.

LEONIDS COMETS AND CURREY: The Observatory will be open this evening, Friday, from 6.30pm for the Leonids Meteor Shower event. There is also a Comets and Curry evening tomorrow, Saturday from 7pm to 11.30pm. the cost is £30 and you can book at www.the-observatory.org.

COFFEE MORNING: Vitality Villages monthly coffee morning will take place on Monday from 10am to noon in the Great Space at Herstmonceux Integrative Health Centre with a demonstration of Christmas decorations together with coffee cake and quiz. Come and join us. All welcome. CHURCH SERVICES: This Sunday All Saints: 8am Holy Communion (BCP). St Mary Magdalene: 10am Holy Communion (CW), 4pm Herstmonceux Village Hall, Messy Church.

RAY AND SHELDON: This monthly over 60s club meets on Friday November 24 from 2pm in Herstmonceux Village Hall for a talk and exhibits by Viewcraft. Enquiries for membership to Ann on 441244.

USED CRAFT SALE: On Sunday November 26 from 9am to noon, there is a Used Craft Materials Table Sale at The Woolpack. Crafters selling unwanted papercraft, beads, wool, fabric, haberdashery and more.

CAN YOU HELP?: Put the date in your diary. Herstmonceux church Christmas Fair is on Saturday December 9 from 10am to noon in the village hall. Come along for coffee, mince pies, carols and much more. Organisers would be very grateful for donations of children’s toys (good condition), books, bric-a-brac, cakes and tombola prizes. They will collect from you if you cannot bring them before 9 on the morning. If you would like a table to sell your craft etc contact Sue on 833485, Pam 833079 or Trudy 832532.