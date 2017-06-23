Horam & Vines Cross

OPERATION BLITZ: Wealden Police I know this report does cover a number of other areas but I do feel we should all be aware of the sterling work the police are doing in the area.

News, alerts and appeals June 16. Bank intervention blocks fraudsters. An elderly lady from Crowborough regarding narrowly escaped being defrauded out of £9,000 due to the diligence of her bank on Thursday June 15. Prior to visiting the bank to transfer funds from one account to another, she had received a phone call from, as it turned out, scammers. They had convinced her she needed to make this transaction, to leave her computer on at home while she did so, and then to return home to call them once completed and to write this on her computer screen. Luckily the bank cashier realised something was wrong and contacted police straight away. The matter has since been referred to Action Fraud to pursue. Please be reminded to keep an eye on elderly relatives, friends or neighbours who may be at risk of being taken in by these scammers. Some of them can be very convincing and police receive many reports of people losing thousands as a result. To report a similar incident, or with further information in relation to this one, please contact us quoting reference 840 of 15/06. Theft at the cash point in Heathfield. On Wednesday June 14 police received a report just after 2.30pm that an elderly lady had been the victim of theft while withdrawing money from the cash point outside Nat West in Heathfield. She was approached by a man and woman in their 20’s or 30s who are described as being of Eastern European appearance. One of them tapped her on the shoulder which made her turn round and when she turned back, the money had been taken. The couple had disappeared and it is not clear if they walked away or got into a car. During local follow-up enquiries officers were told of a similar incident outside Barclays Bank in Heathfield at about 2.20pm, whereby a man had had £80 stolen from him just after taking it out of the cash point there Enquiries further identified that the couple had been seen driving a large grey car, but the make is not known. Please be vigilant at cash points or when handling any cash when you’re out and try not to allow distractions that might make it easier for thieves. Anyone with information to report about this incident is asked to contact us quoting reference 773 of 14/06. Op Blitz report from last weekend. Friday June 9, no calls were received on the Op Blitz phone. On patrols, at Goldsmiths in Crowborough just before 8pm, a group of about 40 youths ran away as officers arrived, carrying with them litre bottles of cider. A strong smell of cannabis was in the area, which was then searched but nothing found. An hour later on the playing fields at the Beacon Community College, officers arrived to the scene of an unconscious 14 year old girl with an ambulance already tending to her. She was subsequently taken to Pembury Hospital where she remained for two days. According to two boys who stayed behind with her and who spoke to officers, there had been a group of about 30 who had been drinking alcohol since 5pm. By this point all the others had left the area. Further work is to be carried out around the sale of alcohol to minors. Late in the evening officers responded to a report of a fight going on in a supermarket car park in Heathfield. On arrival there was no sign of anybody but one car had had the tyres slashed and a window broken. Saturday June 10, all areas were patrolled as usual, no calls were received and all was found to be in order at each location.

CROSS IN HAND: Ghyll Road Traffic Calming Scheme. East Sussex Highways have contacted all the residents in the Ghyll Road / Tilsmore area with a questionnaire regarding the installation of a traffic calming scheme. The proposal can be viewed along with plans can be viewed on WWW.eastsussexhighways.com /ghyll-road-traffic-calming-proposals If you would like to discuss the scheme in more detail, members of the East Sussex Highways team will be available to meet members of the public at the Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane on Saturday July 1 between 10am and 1pm. The major objective of the scheme is to cut down speeding in the Ghyll Road/Tilsmore Area. The estimated cost of the scheme is £150,000.

WRAP AROUND CARE: Is pleased to be able to offer the facility of wrap around care, looking after your children from 7am until 6pm. Children can be looked after in the Breakfast Club, where they can arrive from 7.15am onwards. Costing only £3.50 per session (concessions available for parents with more than one child), breakfast club makes sure that a child starts off the day on a full stomach, ready for their learning that lies ahead. (The application for Breakfast Club can be downloaded on the school’s website). The After School Club also provides care for children until 6pm, costing just £4 per hour. Please contact the school office 01435 862941 to book a place

CROSS IN HAND WI: Anyone who is interested is invited to go along to meetings on the fourth Wednesday of every month at 2pm in Cross in Hand Village Hall (on the A265, north side). They sing Jerusalem before each meeting and the business usually takes half an hour before the speaker takes over for about an hour. They then enjoy home made cakes and a cup of tea before departing, They are a friendly group and always pleased to welcome new members. Find out more by telephoning 01323 442592. The next meeting is described as a garden meeting and is on June 28.

BLACKBOYS: I know we’ve written about Blackboys School before (the Forest School) but it’s interesting to check the school’s website and note the high standards which have been achieved. The school is justifiably proud of its Outstanding Ofsted report in 2009 and other it has also achieved standards marks including an Arts Mark (Silver), Active Mark, Healthy Schools, International School (Intermediate stage), and Dyslexia Friendly Status (phase 1). We mustn’t forget just how good our local schools are and how well they prepare children for the jump to secondary education.

HORAM: Two Sisters Deli - Horam, nr Petrol Station. There’s a nice new cafe in Horam. It’s called Two Sisters (you’ll have seen it as you approach the petrol station from the Heathfield end of the village.) The pair now deliver breakfast, lunch or even afternoon tea to people’s offices, shops and wherever they work. All the bread for sandwiches is bakery made on the day. Ring: 07762 406660 if you’d like to talk to them or want to find out more. Youngsters who work in local stables (and there are lots of them) say the cafe also delivers much-needed hot food - anyone who’s worked in a yard knows there’s no time or place to make your own. The cafe also sells drinks, snacks and chocolate.

PAWS ON WATCH: Paws on Watch is a project organised by the Safer Wealden Partnership. As a dog walker you are likely to be out and about in your community, often several times a day and have a reason to be there. This means that you have an opportunity to spot things happening and report anything suspicious to Sussex Police. You can register your details to receive messages from Sussex Police direct to your in-box about any crimes that may have occurred in your area, and how you can help by keeping an eye open as you walk. In addition the Safer Wealden Partnership would like you to have two other roles as you exercise your dog(s): 1. To act as an extra pair of eyes and ears in your local community, reporting back anything that seems suspicious or unusual: and 2. If you feel able to and it is appropriate, to promote responsible dog ownership amongst other dog walkers by challenging those that do not clear-up after their dog and offering them a poo bag.

Forms are available in The Horam Centre to join Paws on Watch and to sign up for Community Messaging.

FIVE ASHES: Five Ashes Village Hall has now been in its present location on the Memorial Playing Field for 40 years and to mark this the committee decided to hold an open evening at the hall, on May 6. The aim of the evening was to gather and collate memories and photographs of living in Five Ashes. Villagers, past and present flocked to the hall clutching documents and photographs, eager to share their memories. The hall committee is hoping to have a display of some of the information gathered at the Summer Show on July 29. As a result of the enthusiasm of the evening a Facebook group has been created, A History of Five Ashes, where members can share their photographs and memories. In 2016, the village hall committee was awarded a grant from the Sussex LUND. The Sussex Lund grants programme, launched by Peter Baldwin and Lisbet Rausing, supports small-scale, practical projects that improve the ecology and landscape of the High Weald. This grant was to fund the creation of a Sensory Garden, positioned beside the children’s play area. The hard landscaping has now been completed. There are raised beds and pathways, with places to sit and enjoy the plants, which will shortly be selected and planted. This garden is for all residents to enjoy and the committee believe it will be an asset to our community. The Village Hall remains the hub of our little village with activities for all ages and abilities available, from dog walking round the Playing Field to exercise and dance classes held within the hall. There really is something for everyone. All activities are listed in this newsletter but please refer to our website www.fiveashesvillagehall.btck.co.uk for more information. The hall is available to hire and residents of Mayfield and Five Ashes Parish are entitled to a 30 percent discount on hire fees. Contact the hall via email at 5asheshallbooking@gmail.com or call Kas Shepperson on 01825 831945.

ARGOS HILL WINDMILL: Has started opening to the public. The last open day was on June 2 and we look forward to seeing many more. Volunteers, who’ve worked through a couple of years of extremely hard slog, often in atrocious weather conditions, deserve more than a pat on the back, a mighty thump maybe? Now open days mean people can mill flour in the roundhouse. There’s a small museum with mill artefacts, photographs and story boards as well as guides on hand to explain the mill’s history and describe the process of bringing it back to life. For further information about the windmill please visit the Friends of Argos Hill Windmill’s website: www.argoshillwindmill.org.uk

